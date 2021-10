Carbohydrates may have a bad reputation for causing weight gain and halting success in your wellness journey, but the reality is that this macronutrient is essential to achieving your goals and may even make it easier to create a calorie deficit over time. Frequently eliminated from the diets of those looking to lose weight, depending on the variation you choose, carbs are actually the best source of energy for your body when it comes to feeling alert throughout the day.

