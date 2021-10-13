Argentina adds a new player to the elite Hearthstone of America
The Chimaera Esports player joins Nalguidan and Rami94 in Hearthstone’s biggest tournament. At the weekend he won a qualifier for the Orgrimmar Master Tour. In recent years, he has sought with perseverance and dedication to enter the elite of the Hearthstone from America. He was denied, but he kept trying. Finally, Tincho was able to fulfill one of its great objectives by entering Grandmasters, the most important tournament in the card game of Blizzard, where the 16 best from each region compete with the intention of reaching the World Cup.codelist.biz
