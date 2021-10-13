Argentina adds a new player to the elite Hearthstone of America

Sony has announced a new feature for the PlayStation mobile app, allowing users to see and share screenshots and videos captured on PlayStation 5. The feature seems similar to the one offered on the Xbox mobile app, but unfortunately, it's not available to all PlayStation users at the moment; according to PlayStation Canada's official Twitter account, this is a "limited release beta," which means that PS5 owners in Japan and Canada are the only ones that currently have access. Hopefully, it won't take much longer for fans in other regions to get this feature, as it's a bit easier to share captures on a mobile device versus a console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO