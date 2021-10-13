CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Argentina adds a new player to the elite Hearthstone of America

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chimaera Esports player joins Nalguidan and Rami94 in Hearthstone’s biggest tournament. At the weekend he won a qualifier for the Orgrimmar Master Tour. In recent years, he has sought with perseverance and dedication to enter the elite of the Hearthstone from America. He was denied, but he kept trying. Finally, Tincho was able to fulfill one of its great objectives by entering Grandmasters, the most important tournament in the card game of Blizzard, where the 16 best from each region compete with the intention of reaching the World Cup.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Hearthstone Patch 21.4 adds Mercenaries mode

Hearthstone is introducing one of its largest updates in a while tomorrow by adding the game’s newest mode, Mercenaries. Patch 21.4 isn’t a balance update for all of the modes that already exist within Hearthstone. The new mode has both a PvE and PvP version for players to try. But...
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Horde or Alliance? The Hearthstone Mercenaries team assumes players know

A tale as old as time: Horde vs. Alliance in a battle of dominance over Azeroth has trickled into Hearthstone's most recent roguelike game mode, Mercenaries. In the game mode, players can select from dozens of Mercenaries to do combat against AI or real-life opponents as they attempt to level up their squad and earn rewards as they progress. Along the way, players are given options to buff specific allies on the battlefield using unique synergies. An example being: Give all Alliance allies +5 Attack and +10 Health.
VIDEO GAMES
NBC Chicago

2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Seifu Tura

Seifu Tura returns to Chicago after finishing sixth in 2019. Tura set a personal best in Milan, 2:04:29, earlier this year to finish fourth. Tura started competing for Ethiopia as a youth competitor on the track, primarily focused on the 3000m and 5000m. He moved to the roads in 2017 and experienced immediate success, landing on the podium in Seoul in second place in his 42K debut (2:09:26). He ran three marathons in 2018, winning in both Milan and Shanghai, and finishing seventh in Dubai. He owns a 59:16 half marathon personal best, set in Buenos Aires in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyc Sports#Montreal#Hearthstone Of America#Chimaera Esports#Rami94#The Orgrimmar Master Tour#Argentine#Grandmasters#American#Gm
geekculture.co

Hearthstone’s New Mercenaries Mode Turns Warcraft Characters Into Pokémons

Hearthstone‘s new Mercenaries mode adds another game mode to the digital card game, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the genre as far as expansions go. This new mode does open up a new design space, and proves that Hearthstone is more like a flexible concept that lends itself to creative gameplay design.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to unlock WoW’s new Hearthstone Sarge mount

Blizzard released a new World of Warcraft mount for Sarge and it’s pretty easy to unlock the latest cross-promotion celebrating the Hearthstone Mercenaries update. Players looking how to unlock Sarge in WoW will have to download Blizzard’s free-to-play online digital collectible card game. After that, the process gets much easier to complete to earn yourself a new mount.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Argentina
IGN

Hearthstone's New Mercenaries Mode Is Inspired By Classic JRPGs

Activision Blizzard is currently facing serious ongoing allegations of harassment and mistreatment of marginalized workers. To learn more, please visit our timeline as well as our in-depth report on the subject. Hearthstone has changed a lot over the last few years. The development team's approach to the core game has...
VIDEO GAMES
Tampa Bay Times

Three entrepreneurs from Argentina are the new makers of Angel Mint in Clearwater

Florida Candy Factory, the Clearwater-based manufacturer of salt water taffy and Angel Mint – century-old products that were first sold in Atlantic City, N.J.-- has new owners. Diego Ramírez and his wife, Vanina Morelli, from Argentina, bought the factory in the spring and have changed nothing. Longtime employees operate machines from the early 20th Century. The machines’ metallic che-chunk che-chunk provides the drumbeat as employees feed the mix in one end and collect wrapped candy at the other.
CLEARWATER, FL
ComicBook

PS5 Update Adds New Feature, But Only For a Limited-Number of Players

Sony has announced a new feature for the PlayStation mobile app, allowing users to see and share screenshots and videos captured on PlayStation 5. The feature seems similar to the one offered on the Xbox mobile app, but unfortunately, it's not available to all PlayStation users at the moment; according to PlayStation Canada's official Twitter account, this is a "limited release beta," which means that PS5 owners in Japan and Canada are the only ones that currently have access. Hopefully, it won't take much longer for fans in other regions to get this feature, as it's a bit easier to share captures on a mobile device versus a console.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy