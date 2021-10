Fortnite's annual Fortnitemares event is now live in the game, and players can scoop up a number of Halloween-inspired skins all month long. Epic Games has been slowly revealing new content each week, but a new video from reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX showcases several leaked skins and cosmetics that will soon be arriving. From Peely and Fishstick masks, to a Shadow Midas skin, it looks like there should be plenty of fun looks for Fortnite fans to spend their V-Bucks on! Hopefully, Epic Games won't make players wait too long for these options.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO