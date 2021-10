Gov. Kathy Hochul has worked hard in recent weeks to demonstrate how she is a different type of governor compared to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. One strategy has involved reaching out to longtime critics of his such as the actress Cynthia Nixon, a 2018 primary rival who has also been a high-profile activist on education policy. Hochul said their discussion centered on education funding and how she agreed with Nixon that the state needed to maintain funding increases for public schools following a 15-year fight between activists and Cuomo. “I think people should know what we're doing, and it's part of my transparency, so I let her know,” Hochul said at a Wednesday press conference when asked about the Tuesday phone call by City & State.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO