Drew Barrymore doesn’t let her daughters watch social media and every mom should listen

On Aug, 26, Rich Juzwiak attended a taping of Drew Barrymore's talk show at her New York City studios. The episode finally aired on Thursday, nearly two months later. "Barrymore is more emotionally flexible than just about any public communicator I’ve witnessed," says Juzwiak. "She’ll go from choked up to clear throated and grounded in seconds. That’s exactly what she did as she delivered her opening monologue live and in front of me. She went on to promise us an hour that would be 'all about you.'" He adds: "Barrymore’s indefatigable presentation of kindness is either disarming or so smothering that I can’t get enough oxygen to my brain when beholding her, but either way, I am charmed. Her persona is so precisely balanced between earnest and goofy and finished with a glaze of anthropomorphic sunshine (all sunglasses and thumbs-up signs flashing), it’s as though it were concocted in a lab. I have no illusions about celebrities’ status deriving from the social subordination of plebes like me, and yet after watching Barrymore every day for multiple weeks, she took on the logic-defying space in my heart of a friend. I feel like I know her, and I’m not embarrassed to say that. I can’t believe this is my life."

