A few hours ago, Nintendo revealed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts would be the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. As he turned out to be the most requested fighter from the 2004 Smash Ballot, it probably comes as no surprise that many fans were absolutely floored by the reveal. Although his inclusion had been rumored strongly in the past few days, this did not make the reactions any less intense, as seen in the following compilations from Kingdom Reactions:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO