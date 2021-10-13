Tornado Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR EASTERN CUSTER...SOUTHWESTERN BLAINE AND SOUTHERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 814 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Custer City, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Thomas, Arapaho and Custer City. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN