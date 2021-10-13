CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers fall to Braves 5-4, lose NLDS 3-1

By CBS 58 Sports
CBS 58
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58/AP) -- At least the Milwaukee Brewers came out swinging. Milwaukee was 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position during the NL Division Series until RBI singles by Omar Narváez and Lorenzo Cain produced a 2-0 lead against Atlanta in Game 4. The Brewers nearly got their...

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Lorenzo Cain
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Nlds#San Francisco Giants#Cbs#The Milwaukee Brewers#Nl Mvp#Los Angeles Dodgers
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
brewcrewball.com

NLDS Game Thread #4: Milwaukee Brewers (1-2) @ Atlanta Braves (2-1)

The Milwaukee Brewers face elimination this afternoon as they face off with the Atlanta Braves. Eric Lauer gets the nod to start Game 4 of the NLDS against Charlie Morton. Lineups for the game are as follows:. TBS will televise the game, and fans can also listen on WTMJ 620....
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Kenosha News.com

Joc Pederson's 3-run homer lifts Braves over Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead

ATLANTA — Joc Pederson credits his postseason success to “not making any moment bigger than it needs to be.”. With another jolt, Pederson put the Atlanta Braves on the verge of advancing in the playoffs. Pederson kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Braves shut...
MLB
bleachernation.com

The NL Central Season is Over – Brewers Lose to Braves in the NLDS

And with that, the NL Central has been eliminated from the postseason. Who’s to say, really, which team won the division or made the Wild Card or whatever. All five teams are in the same place now. The Brewers season came to an end this evening with a 5-4 loss...
MLB
CBS LA

Taylor’s Blunder, Other Missed Chances Put LA In NLCS Hole

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hurried around second base before having second thoughts. He peaked over his shoulder, then hit the brakes. The Los Angeles Dodgers had trouble getting all the way around the bases throughout Saturday night’s NL Championship Series opener. None stung quite like Taylor’s blunder. Taylor got caught in a rundown in the ninth inning, ending the Dodgers’ last scoring chance before Austin Riley’s game-ending RBI single in bottom of the inning lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win. The Dodgers were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven, leaving manager Dave Roberts to...
MLB
CBS 58

Stearns says Brewers don't know cause of Yelich's struggles

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says nobody has been able to figure out the cause of Christian Yelich's hitting struggles over the past couple of seasons. Getting him back on track is a major offseason priority for the Brewers as they continue chasing their...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy