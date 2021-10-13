CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Freeman delivers as the Braves advance to the NLCS

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Freeman homered off of Josh Hader in the eighth inning to give the Atlanta Braves the lead in a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Charlie Morton, starting on three days rest, found himself in trouble quickly as he hit Kolton Wong with a 2-1 breaking ball and then allowed a single to Willy Adames that deflected off the glove of Dansby Swanson. Morton came back and struck out Christian Yelich for the first out and then retired Avisail Garcia on a great barehanded play by Austin Riley for the second out. Morton then struck out Rowdy Tellez to strand the runners.

