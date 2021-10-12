CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Spike in fuel prices could mean an energy crisis this winter

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA perfect storm of high demand and low supply is sending fuel prices through the roof. Driving your car is costing a lot more — and heating your home this winter could, too. One cab driver said he’s spending at least $300 extra a month, which forces him

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter, IHS says

U.S. propane prices are so high and supplies so scarce that the market appears headed for “armageddon” during the depths of winter, according to research firm IHS Markit Ltd. Stockpiles of the key heating fuel and manufacturing feedstock in the world’s biggest economy probably have already topped out for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Europe#Amoco#Mobil#Exxon#Rbc Capital Markets
The Independent

Inflation edges lower despite rising fuel prices

Inflation nudged lower last month despite rising fuel and transport costs.New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the rising cost of living slowed last month, but still struck the second highest reading since 2012 and is expected to increase again, according to economists.The ONS said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August.However, the figure remains far above the the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%.Analysts had forecast that inflation was likely to stay flat at 3.2% for the month.It comes after the Bank of England warned last month...
TRAFFIC
KOCO

Energy prices skyrocket as winter approaches

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans expect to pay more to heat homes this winter during a high fuel demand. A recent report from the Energy Information Administration stated that even if it’s a warmer winter than normal, the prices will still be higher. "We are facing a tough winter when it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
mining.com

Copper price surges past $11,000 on supply squeeze

The copper price continued to rally towards record highs on Tuesday as signs of extremely tight supply outweighed concerns that slowing growth in China will impact demand. Traders were paying huge premiums for quickly deliverable copper after stockpiles in the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) warehouse system tumbled to their lowest level in decades.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KREX

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

(AP) — Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can’t find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it’s a cold winter. The […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

What the global gas and coal crisis means for clean energy

Henning Gloystein is a director of Energy, Climate and Resources at Eurasia Group, based in London. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Energy shortages and price spikes are roiling markets around the globe. The situation looks especially dire in Europe, which is facing industrial shutdowns, and in China, where there have already been blackouts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Rising Fuel Prices Could Hamper Airline Recovery

Airline officials are expecting a robust holiday travel season after a dynamic spring and summer that saw pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic manifest itself in increased traffic. But executives are also keeping a wary eye on the one thing that could hamper a full recovery for the industry –...
INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Behind the Energy Crisis: Fossil Fuel Investment Drops, and Renewables Aren’t Ready

An energy price shock is serving as a reminder of the world’s continued dependency on fossil fuels—even amid efforts to shift to renewable sources of energy. Demand for oil, coal and natural gas has skyrocketed world-wide in recent weeks as unusual weather conditions and resurgent economies emerging from the pandemic combine to create energy shortages from China to Brazil to the U.K.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneyweek.com

The world faces a chilly winter as energy prices climb

Chinese thermal coal prices have hit a record high. Flooding in the country’s northern Shanxi province, a major coal producer, sent prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to ¥1,408 (£161) a tonne on Monday, says Laura He for CNN. That was an all-time high and more than double where they started the year. “Energy shortages have spread to 20 Chinese provinces in recent weeks, forcing the government to ration electricity during peak hours”.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy