Somebody Made a Perfect Model of Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock Out of LEGO

By Eric Meier
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 6 days ago
If someone only visited Mackinac Island for the fudge and the downtown area, they'd be missing out on the majestic nature that makes up much of the island. One of those unique spots is Arch Rock. One of the most photographed locations not only on Mackinac Island, but in the state of Michigan, has been immortalized in LEGO.

1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

