Big Ten Notebook: Path to title game clear for surging Hawkeyes

Brendon Clark joined the Notre Dame football program as a member of the 2019 class. After two-plus seasons as a backup, he’s opting to leave South Bend. Clark took to Twitter to announced that he is entering the transfer portal, with the intentions of leaving the program. He has not appeared in a game this year, and has played in four games over the last two seasons with Notre Dame, completing 2-of-four passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, and adding 33 yards on the ground.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO