Bloomington, IN

Big Ten Notebook: Path to title game clear for surging Hawkeyes

By Kevin Brockway CNHI Sports Indiana
Tribune-Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON — The Iowa Hawkeyes jumped to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 this week, their highest ranking since Members Only Jackets and stonewash jeans were in fashion. It was 1985 when the Chuck Long-led Hawkeyes vaulted to No. 1 in the country, only to tie Michigan State and lose to Ohio State to dash dreams of an undefeated season. But Iowa still won the Big Ten title with Long at quarterback before falling to UCLA in the Rose Bowl.

