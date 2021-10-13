TASCAM Tape Machines As Plug-Ins

6 affordable options for new synth explorers 14/10/21. Owning your first synth is a feeling and experience you'll always remember. There's something about opening that fresh box and revealing a real tangible synthesizer in front of you; shiny and new - with a (let's face it) temporarily redundant manual flopping onto the floor as you rush to plug it in. For me, this happened with a Novation A-Station in the early 2000s. Since then, it's been a synth-fueled exploration, where they come and go - with that particular synth staying in my rack and being returned to over the years with an ever greater understanding and, dare I say it, sense of companionship.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO