CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Turner Ashby student publishes first book

By Peri Sheinin
WHSV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A freshman at Turner Ashby High School is now a published author. Avelia Shindyapin wrote Sofia In Nisl, a 126-page story about a fictional world filled with magic. The book tells the tale of Sofia and Andres as they discover a hidden place with fairy tale...

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

Local author Tory Christie publishes second children's picture book

For author Tory Christie, writing a children's picture book, geared toward the littlest of readers, challenged her in ways she wasn't expecting. Christie focused on keeping the text simple while still conveying a story about how important every being's place is in the world. Then her publisher Amicus Ink found an illustrator who brought the story to life through beautiful pictures, and her "Big Blue Earth" series came to life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Addis prepares to publish book of stories

Keith Addis loves children. He loves to see them smiling and laughing, clapping and singing, and being happy and carefree. He likes to tell them weird and wacky but highly imaginative stories that only adults who are still childlike in spirit could create. The children really enjoy Addis’ stories, according...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Clayton County Register

Lansing native publishes book ...

Martha Dunlevy Peters, a native of Lansing, has recently published a book, “Extracting Wisdom”. This book is about supporting a culture of excellence in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is infused with wisdom from young, seasoned and retired surgeons. All dental and medical teams will benefit from the messages of compassionate patient care and leadership. The author also shares her own story as an oral surgery patient and as a seasoned surgical assistant, providing a unique perspective from both sides of the dental chair. Her surgical journey as an oral surgery patient many years ago was followed throughout her native surrounding communities. Her book can be found on Amazon. Submitted photo.
LANSING, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Book#Harrisonburg#Turner Ashby High School
SCNow

Author and retired educator Charlie Burry publishes second book

HARTSVILLE – On the heels of a more successful than expected first foray into the world book writing and publishing, author and retired educator Charlie Burry Jr. has a second book out chocked full of lessons for life, humor, recollections of a life-long educator and the people who influenced him along the way.
HARTSVILLE, SC
loganwoodbine.com

Former Woodbine resident Kuehn publishes new book

Many Woodbine area residents know Dorothy Kuehn because she worked at Foodland and then Perfection Learning in Logan. She also published three cookbooks several years ago for smaller households. She started developing smaller recipes to meet her own needs and ended up sharing them in cookbooks. They are now out...
WOODBINE, IA
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Native Merrill Wyatt To Have Book Published

Simon & Schuster will be publishing local author Merrill Wyatt’s second middle grade mystery on November 2. Set in Wauseon, TANGLED UP IN LUCK follows the adventures of 2 seventh graders as they try to figure out what happened to a fabulous set of jewels that went missing in town back in the late 1800s.
WAUSEON, OH
Andover Townsman

Students try new books during book tasting

Amanda Meadows’ third-grade classroom at Bradley Elementary School was transformed into what looked like a classic Italian bistro Tuesday, complete with red plaid tablecloths adorned with candles and table settings. But it wasn’t pasta that was on the menu. It was books. The elaborate setup was part of a “book...
BRADLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Amazon
Corsicana Daily Sun

Local author publishes new book

Corsicana native Darline Allen Morgan recently wrote and published her second book, A Matter of Trust, part of The True Love Series. Morgan, who writes under the name Bertrice Woods, grew up in Corsicana and graduated Corsicana High School in 1974. She has spent many years in the Dallas Metroplex where she lives with husband, Gary Morgan.
CORSICANA, TX
sdvoice.info

Ebony Magazine Publishing Launches Ebony Book Club

Ebony Magazine Publishing, the publishing arm of the iconic Ebony Magazine, America’s most recognizable African American brand announced the launch of the Ebony Publishing Book Club (EPBC) and the club’s first book selection. The Book Club’s goal is to celebrate black literature and provide readers with an opportunity to engage...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lptv.org

In Focus: New Books Published Entirely in Ojibwe

At the Mille Lacs Indian Museum on Wednesday, a celebration was taking place. “Today’s a really exciting day. We are celebrating the publication of five new Ojibwe language books that were produced through the Aanjibimaadizing [Changing Lives] program here in Mille Lacs and published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press,” said Anton Treuer, Bemidji State University Ojibwe Professor.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
huntingdondailynews.com

Area sisters publish children's book

The Hartslog Day heritage festival held in Alexandria each year is a sort of homecoming for many who have grown up in the Alexandria area and walked the halls of Juniata Valley High School through the years. Two former Hornets will have a very special return to their hometown for this year’s festival Saturday, Oct. 9, as they will sell their newly published children’s book, “More Than All the Trees.”
ALEXANDRIA, PA
Pioneer Press

National Book Award nominees include Graywolf-published novel

Finalists for the 2021 National Book Award, announced Tuesday by the National Book Foundation, include Nona Fernandez’s novel “The Twilight Zone,” translated from Spanish by Natasha Wimmer, in the translated literature category. The story of a girl in Chile haunted into adulthood by the face of murdering dictator Pinochet is published by Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Holland Sentinel

Holland Christian teacher publishes children's book

HOLLAND — A teacher at Holland Christian recently published a book chronicling her experience growing up with a sibling with Down syndrome. Erin Johnson, a fifth-year educational support services teacher, had her first book, “Eyes Different Than Mine” published over the summer. The book is an account of Johnson's life and relationship with her younger brother Matthew, who has Down syndrome.
HOLLAND, MI
wustl.edu

Dorothy, a publishing project, partners with New York Review of Books

Dorothy, a publishing project — the independent book publisher co-founded by Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker — has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with the New York Review of Books that will amplify its book promotion and marketing efforts. Dutton, associate professor of English, and Riker, senior lecturer in English, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, founded the press in 2010.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mirror

Hopewell woman publishes first of 10 children’s books

Carol Weygandt Smedley of Hopewell has had her first in a 10-book series of children’s outdoor adventures published. The author studied Botany and Horticulture at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square. Her vision is to teach our children through facts and fantasy the importance of the earth and taking good care...
HOPEWELL, PA
Statesboro Herald

2021 Kiwanis Fair book dedicated to the late JD Turner

Each year, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro dedicates its fair book to a member who has made an impact on the club and in turn, the community. Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair, the fair committee decided the dedication should go to the late JD Turner. Turner was a dedicated Kiwanian and former pastor.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy