Turner Ashby student publishes first book

Martha Dunlevy Peters, a native of Lansing, has recently published a book, “Extracting Wisdom”. This book is about supporting a culture of excellence in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is infused with wisdom from young, seasoned and retired surgeons. All dental and medical teams will benefit from the messages of compassionate patient care and leadership. The author also shares her own story as an oral surgery patient and as a seasoned surgical assistant, providing a unique perspective from both sides of the dental chair. Her surgical journey as an oral surgery patient many years ago was followed throughout her native surrounding communities. Her book can be found on Amazon. Submitted photo.

LANSING, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO