Paddy Moloney, the Chieftains’ Leader and Co-Founder, Dies at 83

 6 days ago
Paddy Moloney, leader and co-founder of Irish traditional music greats the Chieftains, has died. The news was announced today by the Irish Traditional Music Archive. Moloney was 83. Moloney was a multi-instrumentalist who played tin whistle, the Uilleann pipes, button accordion, and bodhrán. He formed the Chieftains in 1962, and...

Remembering Paddy Moloney

You can’t talk about Irish music without mentioning the name Paddy Moloney. As a founding member of the legendary band The Chieftains, and as a master with the tin-whistle, he brought traditional Irish music to the world, at one point performing with his band at the Great Wall of China. He was fascinated by exploring new avenues of music and making albums with artists from various genres, generations, and cultures.
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Grammys’ Genre Problem, Paddy Moloney, and How to Be a Responsible Music Fan

Kacey Musgraves (photo by Sophia Matinazad) The Grammys have a lot of problems, and genre is at the heart of most of them. This year’s first nominee for Top Controversy is the decision (from an anonymous committee) to keep Kacey Musgraves’ new album, star-crossed, out of consideration in the awards’ country categories, deeming it pop instead. Does it sound country? No. No one’s really arguing that it does. But does it have a similar vibe, and exactly the same production team, as Golden Hour, which won three country Grammys in 2019? Ummmm, well, yeah. For that matter, does anything in the country categories lately sound like country? Where does country end and pop begin, and who gets to decide, and are they doing so under any kind of fair system? Read Variety’s analysis of what’s going on here, and why it matters. And if you’re wondering how Musgraves feels about the whole thing, here’s what she had to say:
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Brick co-founder and guitarist Regi Hargis

(October 15, 2021) One of the great developments in 1970s music was the creative merging of soul, funk and jazz into new flavors that resound to this day. And one of the great acts that move this music forward was Atlanta-based quintet Brick. And tonight we mourn the passing of Brick co-founder and guitarist Regi Hargis.
Telegraph

Paddy Moloney, uilleann piper who for 60 years led the Chieftains, the band that put Irish folk music on the map – obituary

Paddy Moloney, who has died aged 83, was one of Ireland’s musical heroes; he was the founder, uilleann piper and undisputed leader of the Chieftains for five decades, and with a mixture of impish charm, musical virtuosity and smart business acumen he took them all over the world and transformed the horizons of Irish music and culture in the process.
Paddy Moloney
Ry Cooder
Lancaster Online

Paddy Moloney dead at age 83; see our 2019 interview with the Irish music icon

Editor's Note: This story was initially published on Feb. 24, 2019. Paddy Moloney has special reason to remember the Chieftains’ last performance in York, in February 2011. Moloney, a legend in the traditional Irish music community, was enjoying a late dinner after his show at the Strand Theatre when he received a phone call. He answered.
BBC

Paddy Moloney: The man who put Irish music on the map

It's the group that, according to the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards, put Irish music "on the map". With a career spanning six decades, the Chieftains remains one of the most influential and heralded music groups to emerge from Ireland - and all led by Paddy Moloney, the charismatic performer at the heart of the group, whose funeral took place on Friday following his death at the age of 83.
Arts & Industry Founder Mick Griffiths Dies

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted music agent Mick Griffiths, founder of the live music booking agency Arts & Industry, has died. A veteran agent, Griffiths spent more than three decades at Asgard before launching his own agency, Arts & Industry in 2010. During his career, Griffiths worked with numerous artists, including Mogwai,...
