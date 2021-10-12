Sandhills Repertory Theatre Presents Tribute to Sinatra and Lee
Growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, we had several Frank Sinatra albums that Mom listened to over and over. She idolized him. So it was a great privilege to take her to Atlantic City where he was performing in the early 1980’s, right after I graduated from college. Mom was in ill health, and Frank’s career was waning. It was a thrill of my lifetime to watch this legend from a ringside table, but my bigger thrill was watching my mom watch the “Chairman of the Board.”www.thepilot.com
Comments / 0