Sandhills Repertory Theatre Presents Tribute to Sinatra and Lee

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood, a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. This Tony Award-winning musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes explores the beauty in finding family within your community.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO