Improper Vehicle Registration Leads to the Discovery of Meth

On September 6th, 2021, a traffic stop was conducted on Dixon Springs Hwy after checking registration on a vehicle that did not match. James Hudgins was the driver and he exited the vehicle upon making the stop. He was asked to keep his hands out of his pockets, but he continued to do so. Another officer was then called in to assist. Mr. Hudgins was on state probation for a meth charge, and after checking dispatch, it was known that he was driving on a suspended license. He was placed into custody and a search was conducted. 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine was found in his pocket.