Women of the Pines Hold Bake Sale, Tree Raffle

pilot.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen of the Pines is kicking off its 2021-2022 fundraising effort with its popular annual bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road in the village. In addition to delicious baked goods, homemade breads, brownies, cookies and pies,...

www.thepilot.com

