Women of the Pines Hold Bake Sale, Tree Raffle

A pre-order-only Greek pastry bake sale is under way by the All Saints Ladies Philootochos Society in Weirton. It features a variety of Greek pastries, including baklava; finikia, honey-dipped cookie with nuts; halva or honey cake; walnut cake filled with nuts and syrup; kourambiethes, powdered butter cookies; apithakia, pear-shaped cookies with nuts and syrup; koulourakia, twist cookies; and chocolate fudge. All pastries this year will be sold in quantities of two. “These are just in time for your Thanksgiving celebration, a spokesperson noted. “Many of these pastries also may be frozen for your Christmas holiday.” Orders will be pre-packaged, and there will be a designated pick-up time when placing orders. The orders may be placed on line at http://allstswww.org or by calling the All Saints Church office at (304) 797-9884. The deadline for orders is Nov. 3 with pick-up at the All Saints Hellenic Memorial Hall on 3628 West St. on Nov. 19. Looking forward to a successful sale are, front row, from left, Grace Madias, Presvytera Cynthia Milanese, Harriet Mastromichalis, Naomi Loucas, Irene Anetakis, Dorothea Stakias and Olga Adams; and back row, Ila Nelson, Effie Mousadis, Selena Antoniou, Argiro Latousakis, Peggy Makricostas and Pearl Tranto.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO