Moody fends off late rally to trounce Corner 41-13 on Friday. The Blue Devils (5-2, 3-2 Class 5A, Region 6) opened with 21 first-half points while shutting out Corner. Corner rallied in the third period, as the Yellow Jackets put two straight touchdowns on the board with the second TD being a result of a fumble recovery by Corner. This closed the gap to 21-13.