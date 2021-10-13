CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian shares flat as miners, banks negate gains in gold stocks

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares held steady on Wednesday after two straight sessions of falls, as gains in gold stocks countered losses in heavyweight miners and financials.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.04% to 7,283.7 by 0024 GMT after a 0.3% dip on Tuesday.

Wall Street closed lower overnight on jitters ahead of the quarterly corporate earnings season and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting.

Investors are awaiting inflation data from the United States and China due later this week, with expectations for high readings that will add pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policies.

Financials fell 0.7%, led by a 4% drop in Bank of Queensland Ltd after the lender warned its net interest margin would decline by 5-7 basis points in the coming year due to stiff competition and low interest rate environment. The ‘big four’ banks skidded between 0.7% and 1.4%.

Miners skidded 0.46%, tracking a retreat in iron ore prices as investor focus shifted back to steel production controls in China. BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals declined between 0.6% and 2.1%.

Gold stocks climbed 0.95% as bullion prices rose overnight with rising inflation fears weighing on risk appetite and boosting demand for the safe-haven metal.

Gold miners Calidus Resources Ltd and Red 5 Ltd led the gains on the sub-index, advancing 7.6% and 3.9% respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.18% to 12,996.3. Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.27%.

investing.com

Dollar Slumps, Stocks Advance Amid Earnings Optimism

US tech rebound leads global stocks higher as earnings season about to heat up. Dollar plunges as mood improves and Fed seen falling behind in the tightening race. Riskier currencies power ahead as US yields fall back. Focus on earnings as jitters subside. Worries about soaring inflation, supply-chain chaos and...
#Gold Reserve#U S Gold#Stocks#U S Federal Reserve#Australian#S P#Bank Of Queensland Ltd#Bhp Group#Fortescue Metals#Calidus Resources Ltd#Red 5 Ltd
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts 3-month high but gains capped by profit taking

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback * Touches strongest level since July 6 at 1.2312 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.6% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than three months against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, before giving up some gains as investors took profits ahead of a key Canadian inflation report on Wednesday. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2363 to the greenback, or 80.89 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since July 6 at 1.2312. "Everything is aligned for Canadian dollar strength at the moment but today's price action reflects a bit of profit taking," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. Wall Street rose as investors appeared to bet on solid quarterly reports, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.6% higher at $82.96 a barrel as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs. Canada's inflation report for September is due on Wednesday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Investors see a risk that above-target inflation could contribute to faster-than-expected interest rate hikes from the central bank. Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.6 basis points at 1.628%. The gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields widened by 3 basis points to 44.3 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, its widest gap since January 2015. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)
CURRENCIES
Dollar dips, while sterling, NZ dollar gain

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses on Tuesday as Treasury yields climbed but remained lower on the day as other currencies, including sterling, were boosted by expectations of sooner-than-previously expected interest rate hikes. The greenback reached a one-year high against a basket of other currencies last...
CURRENCIES
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slumps on fiscal concerns, Petrobras slides

* Brazilian stocks slide 3.4%, Petrobras slides 4% * Getnet Brasil surges 16% in debut * Chile's peso helped by copper prices * El Salvador says airline Volaris airline to accept bitcoin (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit six-month lows and stocks slumped 3.4% on Tuesday as government plans for more welfare raised concerns of stretched fiscal spending, while most other Latin American currencies recouped some recent losses as the dollar retreated. The real tumbled up to 1.7% to 5.6049 to the dollar, before the central bank's first intervention in the spot currency market since March, helped the currency pull slightly away from lows last hit in April. The stumble followed the speaker of the lower house of Congress signalling he might be open to discussing the introduction of a welfare program, which could break the country's spending ceiling. The moves come ahead of elections next year. A higher budget deficit and more debt issuance are likely to damage Brazil's financial credibility. Rising inflation is also expected to erode growth in Latin America's largest economy. "The real should continue underperforming – the higher fiscal uncertainty is likely to overpower the impact of the (central bank's) FX interventions," strategists at Citi said. Brazilian stocks looked to mark their worst session in six weeks, with Petrobras sliding around 4% after the oil firm confirmed it will not be able to meet "atypical demand" from fuel distributors in November that has surpassed its production capacity, raising fears of supply shortages in the country. Meanwhile, a 16% surge in its trading debut for Brazilian payment's company Getnet Brasil, owned by Spanish bank Santander, helped cap losses for the main Bovespa index. Other Latam currencies fared better, recovering from recent losses made on concerns over slowing Chinese economic growth. Mexico's peso rose 0.8% and hit three-week highs, while Colombia's peso inched up as it resumed trade after a holiday. But most emerging market currencies have tumbled in recent sessions, as investors grew increasingly concerned over rising inflation. Chile's peso rose 0.7%, tracking strength in copper prices as supply disruptions Peru, a major producer, drove up rates for the red metal. Peru's sol fell slightly after a community said it will block a key mining road used by the Las Bambas copper mine in protest after failed negotiations with the government. In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said airline Volaris will accept bitcoin in the country. The cryptocurrency was adopted as legal tender in El Salvador last month. Bitcoin hit six-month highs on Tuesday to $63,528 per dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1295.53 0.98 MSCI LatAm 2213.89 -2.62 Brazil Bovespa 110515.07 -3.42 Mexico IPC 52417.57 -0.51 Chile IPSA 3994.22 -0.36 Argentina MerVal 84029.81 1.412 Colombia COLCAP 1414.33 -0.83 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5941 -1.32 Mexico peso 20.2309 0.85 Chile peso 811.5 0.68 Colombia peso 3764.33 0.06 Peru sol 3.9394 0.04 Argentina peso 99.3000 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)
BUSINESS
Wall Street rises as investors bet on positive earnings season

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday with the biggest boosts from the technology and healthcare sectors as investors appeared to bet on solid quarterly reports even as some worried that it was too early to celebrate. On track for a fifth straight session of gains, the...
STOCKS
RBNZ launches review of overseas bank branches

WELLINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank said on Wednesday it was reviewing its policy for branches of overseas banks to keep pace with the evolving global regulatory environment. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said the objective of the review was to create a simple, coherent...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
Oil remains near multi-year highs as energy crunch persists

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Tuesday and were near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs. The Brent crude benchmark rose 75...
TRAFFIC
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

