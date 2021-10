Lafourche Parish has officially released its Halloween plans in the wake of Hurricane Ida. "Lafourche has been through some tough times for the past two years, and we want to make Halloween as enjoyable as possible this year for the families of Lafourche,” Parish President Archie Chaisson said in a news release. “We are aware of some areas that are not as safe as usual, and we ask residents to look for alternative locations to trick-or-treat. Our kids deserve some normalcy in their lives, and all we ask is for everyone to be safe, stay vigilant and, most importantly, have fun.”

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO