Agriculture

Citrus forecast points to difficult season

WINKNEWS.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s citrus industry is forecast to have one of the lowest production years in decades as it continues to grapple with a devastating disease and other issues. In the first estimates for the 2021-2022 growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday forecast a nearly 11 percent drop in orange production and a 7.3 percent reduction in grapefruit production from the past season. Harvest totals would be among the smallest since the 1940s.

