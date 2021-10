Are you an American Pickers fan? If so, you may enjoy reading about how Mike Wolfe spent hours every day to get the show off the ground in its early stages. It may go without saying, but whenever we watch a show, we are seeing the cleaned-up, finished product. We don’t always get to see the work that goes in behind the scenes to bring the show to our televisions. And there was a lot of that kind of work that happened way before American Pickers ever came to fruition.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO