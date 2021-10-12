Bored Ape Yacht Club creators just signed with the same talent manager that represents Britney Spears and The Weeknd
The Bored Apes have moved from their yachts to the Hollywood spotlight. Yuga Labs, the creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) — one of the most popular non-fungible token (NFT) projects — has signed on with Gary Oseary, founder of the media manager Maverick. The firm represents popular artists such as Britney Spears, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, The Weeknd and Madonna.www.theblockcrypto.com
