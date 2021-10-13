Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT/1100 PM CDT/ for west central Kansas. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wichita and southeastern Greeley Counties through 745 PM MDT/845 PM CDT/ At 714 PM MDT/814 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Leoti, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Wichita and southeastern Greeley Counties, including the following locations... Lydia and Marienthal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH