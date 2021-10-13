CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greeley County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT/1100 PM CDT/ for west central Kansas. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wichita and southeastern Greeley Counties through 745 PM MDT/845 PM CDT/ At 714 PM MDT/814 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Leoti, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Wichita and southeastern Greeley Counties, including the following locations... Lydia and Marienthal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Greeley, KS
County
Greeley County, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Leoti, KS
County
Wichita County, KS
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Indictment accused Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. The U.S. attorney’s office announced that the federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Tornado Watch#Doppler

Comments / 0

Community Policy