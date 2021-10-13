Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Texas A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTY At 915 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Hooker, or 17 miles southwest of Liberal, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hooker and Tyrone. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75IN