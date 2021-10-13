CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 9th time in 13 days

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I15M5_0cPPV1lq00

The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 48 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the ninth time in the past 13 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 34,506 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll is at 1,456. Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

The tribe's reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New Mexico With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
FARMINGTON, NM
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates. Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
WDTN

COVID-19 deaths for Ohioans under 50 at all time high

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio saw its highest levels ever of covid-19 deaths among those under the age of 50 in September. “The number one age group getting infected with COVID right now is in the age range between 30-39 years old followed closely by those between 40-49 years old,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with […]
OHIO STATE
wjct.org

Florida’s COVID-19 deaths are still among the highest in the nation

Although Florida has reported lower COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks, the state’s death rate is still among the highest in the nation. An analysis from the New York Times finds that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Florida per 100,000 is the third highest in the country over the past seven days. And the state’s daily death average of 239.7 is higher than any other state.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Navajo Nation
klax-tv.com

LSUA Hosting National Guard Covid-19 Vaccination Days

ALEXANDRIA – Louisiana State University at Alexandria will host a Louisiana National Guard Covid-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, 19 October and Wednesday, 20 October. The Guard will provide both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines TO THE PUBLIC from 9 am to 3 pm in Mulder Hall on LSUA’s campus. You do not have to be affiliated with LSUA to receive a free Covid-19 vaccine.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Victorville Daily Press

Barstow locals gather to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Several dozen Barstow residents gathered next to the northbound exit of Interstate 15 across from Barstow Station on Sunday to demonstrate against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, displaying messages ranging from "COVID = 99% recovery with NO VAX" to "Arrest Fauci & Gates!" A steady stream of drivers honked horns and waved...
BARSTOW, CA
Daily Times

Navajo Nation sees slight decrease in communities on COVID-19 advisory list

GALLUP — The Navajo Department of Health has placed 35 communities on its latest health advisory notice over the rate of COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation. Baca-Prewitt, Becenti, Bread Springs, Cameron, Chichiltah, Chinle, Church Rock, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Dennehotso, Ganado, Indian Wells, Iyanbito, Kaibeto, Kayenta, Leupp, Manuelito, Nageezi, Naschitti, Pinedale, Piñon, Rock Springs, Sheep Springs, Shiprock, Teec Nos Pos, Teesto, Thoreau, Tohatchi, Tonalea, Tsayatoh, Tuba City, Twin Lakes, Two Grey Hills, Upper Fruitland and Whitehorse Lake are on the advisory issued on Oct. 4.
NAVAJO, NM
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy