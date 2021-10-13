CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Matthew Mire makes first court appearance after deadly shooting spree

By Raychelle Riley
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mf5PF_0cPPUECF00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Matthew Mire, the suspect in a multi-parish shooting over the weekend , made his first court appearance at the 19th Judicial District Court on Oct. 12. Mire’s bond was denied by the judge.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, he faces charges of one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated flight from an officer. He will be appearing in court in Livingston and Ascension parishes.

“He’s going to be facing murder charges on the trooper in our parish. He’ll be faced with murder charges on Pamela Adair and he’ll be faced with attempted murder on Joe Schexnayder and probably a slew of other charges,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Funeral arrangements announced for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) said the two people who were shot and injured near French Settlement were just released from the hospital.

“We have warrants for two counts of attempted first-degree murder for Mire,” said LPSO.

Family members of the third person shot in Ascension Parish said Schexnayder is still receiving medical attention.

Family of woman killed in shooting spree speaks out

This is not the first time Mire has been arrested. According to East Baton Rouge’s Sheriff’s Office records, in 2017 he was arrested after allegedly attacking his grandfather and threatening to shoot himself. Documents state he refused to receive a mental evaluation before being booked into prison.

At the court hearing on Oct. 12, Mire had a private attorney and the judge discussed the likelihood of a grand jury.

His preliminary bond hearing in East Baton Rouge will be on Dec. 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 1

Related
KLFY News 10

Rayne man arrested on attempted second-degree murder charge

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Rayne Police Department arrested 54-year-old Edward Harris of Rayne on an attempted second-degree murder charge on October 16. According to the Rayne Police Department’s Facebook page, Harris is accused of trying to intentionally kill or cause serious bodily injury to a 46-year-old man on October 5. RPD obtained an arrest […]
RAYNE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

Carencro man arrested on multiple drug-related charges

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges as well as firearm and traffic violation charges, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Dwight Joseph Menard, 37, of Carencro was arrested on the following charges: Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession with intent to distribute schedule […]
CARENCRO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Judicial District Court#East Baton Rouge Parish#Ascension Parish Sheriff#Parish Sheriff S Office#Lpso#French Settlement#East Baton Rouge
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam targeting people for money, threatening arrest

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) There’s a new phone scam happening that involves scammers posing as a members of law enforcement. Sheriff officials say these scammers claim to have a warrant for the person’s arrest and are then demanding money in exchange for resolving the warrant. “If you receive a phone call and someone’s asking you […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Lafayette police investigate overnight homicide, man found shot along NE Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On Sunday morning, around 3:20 a.m. Lafayette Police responded to the 2900 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway regarding a shooting. Sgt. Nicole Oakes reports when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The suspect was located and taken into custody. According to […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana observes National Teen Driver Safety Week

(KLFY) — The state of Louisiana is observing National Teen Driver Safety Week October 17-23. According to Louisiana State Police, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens (age 15-18) in the United States. Nationwide, there were 2,042 people killed in crashes involving a teen driver, according to Louisiana State Police, and […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Tyler Benoit found guilty in 2017 shooting death of ‘Good Samaritan’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tyler Benoit, 24, has been found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of “Good Samaritan” Christon Chaisson. According to the District Attorney’s office, Benoit was found guilty of manslaughter and obstruction of justice. On August 27, 2017, Christon Chaisson tried to intervene when he saw someone allegedly beating up their girlfriend. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

1K+
Followers
417
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy