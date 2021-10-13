Actress Cobie Smulders Sizzles in Jumpsuit on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

What do Michael Myers from Halloween, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, and Jar Jar Binks from Star Wars have in common? “They’re, they’re murderers,” Ana de Armas told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “They’re like bad people — this is bad people.” The No Time to Die actress was describing the three characters as part of Fallon’s recurring “Box of Lies” segment. Upon opening the mystery box to see the figures sitting in a pumpkin hot tub, de Armas confessed that she really didn’t know who these people were. After the reveal, she pointed to Jar Jar specifically and said, “I don’t know what that is. Looks like a shrimp to me.” Jar Jar just can’t catch a break. And neither could de Armas, who went 0 for 3 in the game. She fell for Fallon’s lie that his box contained an homage to her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans’s sweater, and failed to convince the late-night host that her next box held a turtle who lives in a burger shell. At least de Armas was the one playing and not her Knives Out character Marta. We know it’s not pretty when she lies.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO