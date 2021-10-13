CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Actress Cobie Smulders Sizzles in Jumpsuit on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

By Stevie Wilson
la-story.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZuhair Murad is a well-known fashion designer for both couture fashion and ready-to-wear items for celebrities not only in Los Angeles but in New York City and around the globe. His couture outfits are extraordinary and often one-of-a-kind! Murad’s Ready -to Wear collections are special as well and have a unique presentation.

la-story.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Jessica Chastain Stuns in Black Cutout Gown With a Daring Low Back and Satin Platform Sandals for ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Finale Premiere

Jessica Chastain stunned at the “Scenes From a Marriage” special finale screening at the New York Museum of Modern Art on Sunday night. The actress stars as the wife Mira in the HBO limited series about a troubled marriage that starts to drift apart. The program is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries with the same name. Chastain walked the red carpet in Stella McCartney‘s black “Elina” gown featuring a rhinestone-embellished halter neckline and daring low back. Both symmetrical cutout details highlight just below Chastain’s chest with the inner lining of the dress lined in a bold fuchsia. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Witness The Extreme Cringe-Levels Of Madonna’s Interview With Jimmy Fallon

Madonna has a long history of late-night talk-show hijinks, going back at least to the famous 1994 Letterman interview where she cussed a bunch of times and wouldn’t leave the stage. Last night, Madonna spent a very long time talking to Jimmy Fallon, who is probably the last person that anyone should ask to interview Madonna in front of an audience. She was there to promote her Madame X concert movie on Paramount+, but she was really there for some hijinks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Cobie Smulders
Vulture

Ana de Armas Tells Jimmy Fallon That Jar Jar Binks Is a Murderer

What do Michael Myers from Halloween, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, and Jar Jar Binks from Star Wars have in common? “They’re, they’re murderers,” Ana de Armas told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “They’re like bad people — this is bad people.” The No Time to Die actress was describing the three characters as part of Fallon’s recurring “Box of Lies” segment. Upon opening the mystery box to see the figures sitting in a pumpkin hot tub, de Armas confessed that she really didn’t know who these people were. After the reveal, she pointed to Jar Jar specifically and said, “I don’t know what that is. Looks like a shrimp to me.” Jar Jar just can’t catch a break. And neither could de Armas, who went 0 for 3 in the game. She fell for Fallon’s lie that his box contained an homage to her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans’s sweater, and failed to convince the late-night host that her next box held a turtle who lives in a burger shell. At least de Armas was the one playing and not her Knives Out character Marta. We know it’s not pretty when she lies.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Ana de Armas Is So Charming on The Tonight Show It’s Worth Sitting Through Jimmy Fallon’s Awkward Questions

“You’re from Cuba, is that correct?” Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, asked Ana de Armas during her first appearance on the program Friday night. Despite his forehead-slapping interview style, there’s no turning away from this magnetic actress during the show. (Fallon, we contend, is delightful in other bits and seems like a swell chap overall.)
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Watch the cast of 'Squid Game' play American school yard games on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

The main cast of the Netflix original series 'Squid Game' have arrived on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!. On this day, the cast members of 'Squid Game' including Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon, and Jung Ho Yeon, greeted American viewers for their exciting, first ever TV appearance since the series exploded all over the world on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Has a ‘Crush’ on Jimmy Fallon

Despite being happily married for over 55 years, Dolly Parton admitted that she has a crush on one late-night talk show host. The 75-year-old country singer thinks “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon “is precious.” According to People magazine, she fessed up to her crush in a recent interview with W Magazine. Parton’s sat in on Fallon’s night-time talk show before, and the two even collaborated on a Christmas song last year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Jumpsuit#House
Finger Lakes Times

"A Film By Nancy Meyers" by Chris Stapleton and Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy and Chris Stapleton perform a song about getting cozy on the couch and watching films by Nancy Meyers. When I need a little heart and I wanna be inspired. I get cozy on the couch, watch a film by Nancy Meyers. JIMMY:. Where Meryl Streep owns a bakery. CHRIS:
MOVIES
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie’s Second Reunion With Ex Jonny Lee Miller Confirms He’s Back in Her Life

It’s been a minute since we checked in with Angelina Jolie. The actress and humanitarian has been incredibly busy having meetings at the White House, making red carpet appearances, and more. But over the course of the past few months, eagle-eyed fans (and paparazzi) have noticed that the Oscar-winning actress has been spending some time with her former husband, Jonny Lee Miller — and the two just reconnected for dinner in Los Angeles. The former couple was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant on Monday night after enjoying a low-key dinner. Paparazzi snapped a few photos of the two in Miller’s car...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Goes Makeup-Free While Snuggling Up To Her Husband In Cute Photo

The Mexican-American actress looked stunning as she cozied up to her hubby, François-Henri Pinault, on a scenic boat ride. Salma Hayek is the true definition of a natural beauty. The 55-year-old actress showed once again that age is but a number when she went makeup-free for a stunning selfie she took with husband François-Henri Pinault, 59, on Tuesday (Sept. 28). In the snap, the Eternals star cuddled up to her French businessman beau as they enjoyed what seemed to be a romantic boat ride in the ocean. Salma gave the camera a sweet selfie, while François-Henri had a soft grin on his face.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek and lookalike teenage daughter are radiant in incredibly rare photo together

Salma Hayek is a proud mother to her only daughter, Valentina, and on Tuesday she had reason to celebrate the teen and did so with a beautiful photo. The Eternals actress delighted fans with a rare snapshot together as they rang in Valentina's 14th birthday.Taking to Instagram, Salma posted a sunset image and although they were silhouetted, the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy