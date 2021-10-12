CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) - Get Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Report announced that it has divested its Research Models and Services operations in Japan (RMS Japan) and its gene therapy CDMO site in Sweden (CDMO Sweden) in two separate transactions.

RMS Japan Divestiture

On October 12 th, the Company completed the sale of its RMS Japan operations to The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) for approximately $63 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments.

The RMS Japan operations provide research models and associated services to support clients in the Japanese market. It has approximately 260 employees and generated annual revenue of $46 million in 2020. For more than 20 years, Charles River and JAX have had a distribution agreement for the production and sale of JAX's research models in Japan. In connection with this transaction, JAX and Charles River have entered into a technology license agreement for JAX to produce and distribute Charles River's research models in Japan. Charles River will continue to provide research models and services to global clients from its operations in North America, Europe, and China.

CDMO Sweden Divestiture

On October 12 th, the Company completed the sale of its gene therapy CDMO site in Sweden to a private investor group for approximately $52 million in cash with potential contingent payments of up to an additional $25 million, subject to certain adjustments.

The CDMO Sweden site, which was acquired as part of the Cognate BioServices acquisition on March 29, 2021, produces plasmid DNA for use in gene therapies, as well as other CDMO inputs. It has approximately 130 employees and generated annual revenue of approximately $10 million in 2020. Charles River will continue to provide plasmid DNA, as well as its broader suite of cell and gene therapy CDMO services, to global clients from its operations in the United Kingdom and United States.

Financial Impact

The Company expects both divestitures to reduce revenue by nearly $20 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by nearly $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2021, which will be reflected in its 2021 financial guidance that will be updated in November. Items excluded from non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to include gains on the sale of the businesses and all divestiture-related costs, which primarily include advisory fees and certain other transaction-related costs.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which exclude the amortization of intangible assets, integration costs, advisory fees, and other charges related to our divestitures. We exclude these items from the non-GAAP financial measures because they are outside our normal operations. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures, as they are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different than non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In particular, we believe that the inclusion of supplementary non-GAAP financial measures in this news release helps investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects without the effect of these often-one-time charges, and is consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to prior periods or forecasts. We believe that the financial impact of our divestitures (and in certain cases, the evaluation of such divestitures, whether or not ultimately completed) is often large relative to our overall financial performance, which can adversely affect the comparability of our results on a period-to-period basis. In addition, certain activities, such as business divestitures, happen irregularly and the underlying costs associated with such activities do not recur on a consistent basis. Non-GAAP results also allow investors to compare the Company's operations against the financial results of other companies in the industry who similarly provide non-GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this news release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company intends to continue to periodically assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules and regulations. A reconciliation of the effect of this transaction on non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for 2021 to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure has not been included because it is impracticable to determine the necessary adjustments at this time.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "will," "may," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements in this news release regarding the divestitures of Charles River RMS Japan and its gene therapy CDMO site in Sweden, Charles River's expectations with respect to the impact of the divestitures on the Company, its product and service offerings, client perception, revenue, revenue growth rates, and earnings per share; Charles River's projected future performance including revenue and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements are based on Charles River's current expectations and beliefs and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A further description of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in Charles River's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on February 17, 2021 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed on August 4, 2021, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by Charles River, and Charles River assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in this news release except as required by law.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006071/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

A. O. Smith Acquires Canada Water Heater Manufacturer Giant Factories, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation (the "Company") (AOS) - Get A. O. Smith Corporation Report announced today that it has acquired Giant Factories, Inc., a Canada-based manufacturer of residential and commercial water heaters, with trailing twelve-month sales of approximately USD $105 million. The purchase price is approximately USD $192 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. Taking into account an expected tax benefit of approximately $6.5 million that the Company will achieve as a result of treating the transaction as a purchase of assets for tax purposes, and projected operating synergies expected to be achieved over a two-year period, the purchase price represents a multiple of approximately 9.5 x adjusted 2023 projected EBITDA. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to fourth quarter 2021 EPS due to normal purchase accounting adjustments and accretive to EPS in the first full year post closing.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. ("Athena Consumer" or the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ACAQ.U " beginning on October 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lamb Weston Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $970,000,000 Of Senior Notes Due 2030 And $700,000,000 Of Senior Notes Due 2032

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) - Get Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Report (referred to as " Lamb Weston" or the " Company") announced today that it has priced the previously announced offering of a total of $970.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due 2030 (the " 2030 Notes") and $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% senior notes due 2032 (the " 2032 Notes" and, together with the 2030 Notes, the " Notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act"). The aggregate principal amount of the offering of 2030 Notes was increased from the previously announced offering size of $835.0 million of 2030 Notes. The aggregate principal amount of the offering of 2032 Notes was decreased from the previously announced offering size of $835.0 million of 2032 Notes. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company's material domestic subsidiaries. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on or about November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Founder SPAC Announces Closing Of $316.25 Million Initial Public Offering

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder SPAC (NASDAQ: FOUNU) (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 31,625,000 units, including 4,125,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "FOUNU" on October 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "FOUN" and "FOUNW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divestitures#Company#The Jackson Laboratory#Japanese#Jax#Cdmo Sweden Divestiture
TheStreet

Cyngn Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Cyngn (or the "Company"), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.50. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $26.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: 0SI) (" VERY GOOD" or the " Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 15,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units") at a price of US$2.00 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$30,000,000 pursuant to a registered direct offering (the " Offering").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Carnival Corporation & Plc Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of $2.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029, Funding Upcoming Debt Maturities

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced that Carnival Corporation (the "Company") has priced the private offering of $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Senior Unsecured Notes"). The aggregate principal amount of Senior Unsecured Notes to be issued was increased to $2.0 billion. The offering of the Senior Unsecured Notes is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (BFAM) - Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. Report will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after the stock market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2021, the Company's updated business outlook, its strategy and results.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
China
TheStreet

Core & Main Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) (together with its subsidiaries, "Core & Main"), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Catalone Pipe & Supply Co., a full service provider of waterworks products and services, and custom concrete catch basins, based in Penfield, Pennsylvania.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Molecular Lab Partners Announces Strong Third Quarter Results And Robust Q4 Pipeline

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Lab Partners LLC, a national provider of turn-key Physician Office Laboratory (POL) Solutions, announced strong growth during the third quarter of 2021. The company achieved 86% revenue growth during the quarter. The growth is reflective of the strong demand for In-Office PCR Testing Solutions by physicians nationwide.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Breakthrough In Creation Of New Recombinant Spider Silks

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces today that its research team has surpassed a crucial milestone in the creation and production of new recombinant spider silks and other key target proteins. The Company is now raising several batches of first-generation transgenics utilizing this new and more efficient process.
ANN ARBOR, MI
insurancebusinessmag.com

Crawford & Co announces two acquisitions

Crawford & Company, the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing services to carriers, brokers and corporations, has announced the acquisitions of a US-based claims management company and a Netherlands-based loss-adjusting firm. Crawford has acquired Praxis Consulting, a US-based provider of outsourced subrogation claims management and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Advance Auto Parts Names Gilmore 2021 Vendor Of The Year

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) - Get Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Report, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, presented its 2021 Vendor of the Year awards during the company's annual Partner Growth Summit, held virtually in Raleigh, N.C. During the event, Advance honored numerous vendors for their partnership and performance and helped raise $1.5 million for Building Homes for Heroes through vendor contributions. Since 2009, Advance has helped raise more than $16 million for Building Homes for Heroes, which gifts mortgage-free homes to wounded service members.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Algoma Steel And Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination

-- Algoma's common shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq and TSX on October 20 th , 2021 under the ticker symbol "ASTL" -- The transaction brings approximately USD 306M in capital as Algoma contemplates a transition to electric arc steelmaking. -- Michael McQuade continues as Algoma Steel CEO. SAULT...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Marin Software Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) - Get Marin Software, Inc. Report, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced it will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company also announced it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time ( 5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. This conference call may include forward-looking statements.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

PS Business Parks, Inc. Closes Lusk Business Park Disposition

PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) - Get PS Business Parks, Inc. Report (the "Company") announced today that it has closed on the previously announced sale of its Lusk Business Park, located in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego, California, to an affiliate of Longfellow Real Estate Partners (the "Buyer") for a gross purchase price of $315.4 million (the "Lusk Sale"). The Company noted that net proceeds from the Lusk Sale, after payment of transaction costs, were $311.1 million.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
TheStreet

Worldwide Electric Farm Tractor Industry To 2026 - Featuring Mercedes-benz, Mitsubishi Fuso And Monarch Tractor Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Farm Tractor Market: Focus on Applications, Battery Type, Drivetrain Technology, and Region - Analysis & Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides market analysis for the years 2021-2026 in terms of value. The report would also...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy