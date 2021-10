FORT SMITH, Ark — An event to raise money that will give books to children in need in our area is happening in Fort Smith on Thursday, Oct. 21. The 16th Annual Power of the Purse is hosted by the United Way of Fort Smith Area and is happening from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event includes lunch and a silent auction of themed purses and handbags, and is happening at The Bakery District in downtown Fort Smith on S. 7th Street.

