CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Revance Continues To Anticipate FDA Approval Of DaxibotulinumtoxinA For Injection For The Treatment Of Glabellar Lines In 2021

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, responds to the public disclosure of its Form 483 pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that was directed to the FDA. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection remains under FDA review and the company continues to anticipate FDA approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines in 2021.

Revance notes that the issuance of a Form 483 following the conclusion of an on-site inspection is not uncommon. A Form 483 lists observations made by FDA representatives during the inspection of a facility. A Form 483 does not constitute a final agency determination.

Revance provided its response to the Form 483 in July 2021 following a pre-approval inspection and is currently awaiting the FDA's decision on its BLA for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines. The company remains confident in the quality of its BLA submission and continues to anticipate FDA approval in 2021.

About Revance

Revance is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the OPUL™ Relational Commerce Platform. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements related to our ability to obtain and the timing relating to FDA approval of our BLA for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines; our confidence in the quality of our BLA submission; the status of our BLA submission; the outcome of the FDA's inspection of the company's Northern California manufacturing facility and development of a biosimilar to BOTOX® with our partner, Viatris; constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, events, circumstances or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will ever be achieved or occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties relate, but are not limited to: the results, timing, costs, and completion of our research and development activities and regulatory approvals, including the continuing delay in the FDA's approval of the BLA for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines, including as a result of observations made by the FDA during the site inspection or other reasons; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our manufacturing operations, supply chain, end user demand for our products, commercialization efforts, business operations, clinical trials and other aspects of our business and on the market; our ability to manufacture supplies for our product candidates and to acquire supplies of the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers; the uncertain clinical development process; the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results or that positive results would assure regulatory approval or commercial success; the applicability of clinical study results to actual outcomes; the rate and degree of economic benefit, the safety, efficacy, commercial acceptance and the market, competition, size and growth potential of OPUL™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and our dug product candidates, if approved; our ability to continue to successfully commercialize the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL™ and our ability to successfully commercialize DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, if approved, and the timing and cost of commercialization activities; our ability to expand sales and marketing capabilities; the status of commercial collaborations; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; the cost and our ability to defend ourselves in product liability, intellectual property and other lawsuits; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for our drug product candidates; our financial performance, including future revenue, expenses and capital requirements; and other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including factors described in the section entitled "Risks Factors" on our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021 and including, without limitation, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006215/en/

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

FDA to allow ‘mix and match’ approach for COVID booster shots

NEW YORK — U.S. health advisers are expected to authorize a “mix and match” approach to COVID vaccine booster shots this week when they give full approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, according to the New York Times. The Times reported that the Food and Drug Administration was planning to allow Americans […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pharmacytimes.com

Expert: MDMA for the Treatment of PTSD May Be FDA-Approved by the End of 2023

Ismail Lourido Ali, the director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), discusses what MAPS is, and how MAPS is engaged with the field of psychedelic medicine and its use in health care. Pharmacy Times interviewed Ismail Lourido Ali, the director and counsel...
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA expands approval to Gilead’s Biktarvy for paediatric HIV-1 treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expanded indication for Gilead Sciences’ Biktarvy for paediatric subjects to treat human immunodeficiency virus 1 (HIV-1) infection. The low-dose tablet form of the drug is indicated for kids weighing a minimum of 14kg to under 25kg and are virologically suppressed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Allergan#Sec#Lawsuits#Revance Therapeutics#Rvnc#Foia#Injection
TheStreet

SQI Diagnostics Inc. Responds To Change In FDA Priorities In Emergency Use Authorization

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company") (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics, today responded to a recent shift in US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) priorities around Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Revance Therapeutics plummets after FDA said it can't approve BLA of treatment for frown lines

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. plummeted 34.7% toward an 18-month low in premarket Monday, which puts them on track for a record one-day selloff, after the company said the the Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the biotechnology company's treatment of glabellar, or frown, lines. The company said late Friday that FDA determined it could not approve the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in its present form, citing deficiencies related to an inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility. The announcement comes after the company said late on Oct. 12, after Revance's stock plunged 25.1% that day, that it continued to expect the FDA to approve DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection this year. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since April 2020, has dropped 19.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has gained 3.7% and the S&P 500 has rallied 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
WFLA

J&J single shot should have been double, Fauci says, as FDA considers booster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine should have been a double dose all along. Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that given the data they saw, advisers believed it should have been a two-dose vaccine to begin with. “We are seeing […]
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Biogen says ALS drug did not meet primary endpoint in Phase 3 clinical trial

Shares of Biogen were down 0.6% in premarket trading on Monday, the day after the company said an experimental amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug did not meet the primary endpoint in an open-label, Phase 3 clinical trial. Biogen said it is considering next steps for the investigational drug, tofersen, which was being tested in people with a rare form of the neurodegenerative disease. "These preliminary data may be supportive of some hints of efficacy; however, the study failed the well-understood ALS primary endpoint, and thus we don't see how Biogen would be able to proceed with a filing with this data," SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman told investors on Sunday. Biogen's stock is up 14.8% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Revance Shares Plunge On FDA Response Letter For Frown Line Candidate

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Revance Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: RVNC) marketing application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines. The agency indicated deficiencies related to the FDA's onsite inspection at Revance's manufacturing facility. Revance plans to request a Type A meeting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

Tyrvaya nasal spray receives FDA approval for treatment of dry eye disease

The FDA approved Tyrvaya nasal spray for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, according to a press release from Oyster Point Pharma. Tyrvaya (varenicline solution 0.03 mg), formerly called OC-01, is the first approved nasal spray for the treatment of dry eye disease. “The approval of...
HEALTH
biospace.com

FDA Serves Omeros, MannKind-United and Revance with CRLs

Shares of Omeros Corporation were down more than 15% in premarket trading after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its experimental hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) treatment. The FDA rejected Seattle-based Omeros’ Biologics License Application (BLA)...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

MannKind's stock falls 18% after FDA says it will not approve application for hypertension drug

Shares of MannKind Corp. tumbled 18.3% in trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration would not approve a pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment it is developing with United Therapeutics Corp. . United's stock was down 2.6%. MannKind said in a news release that the FDA had issued a complete response letter to United Therapeutics, citing a problem with a third-party testing center for the substance used to make Tyvaso DPI. MannKind said it looks "forward to supporting United Therapeutics' efforts in securing approval of Tyvaso DPI in the coming months." MannKind's stock is up 32.7% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MARKETS
biospace.com

FDA Approves Roche's Tecentriq as First Adjuvant Treatment for NSCLC

Genentech (Roche)'s Tecentriq has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as adjuvant therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), becoming the first in its class. The decision is based on positive interim results from its Phase III IMpower010 study, which demonstrated a 34% improvement in disease-free...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy