CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Amplify Energy Corporation, Beta Operating Company, San Pedro Bay Pipeline Company Sued Over October 2 Orange County Oil Spill

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joseph Saveri Law Firm filed a class action lawsuit on October 11, 2021, in federal court in California against defendants Amplify Energy Corporation (Amplify); Beta Operating Company, LLC (Beta Offshore); San Pedro Bay Pipeline Company (SPB Pipeline); and other corporations, on behalf of individuals and businesses whose livelihoods and quality of living have been and will be impacted by the October 2 pipeline leak and oil spill off the coast of Orange County, California.

The pipeline broke about five miles off Huntington Beach. Oil has reached land and continues to spread throughout the water. The chemicals that will likely be used to clean the oil pollution will compound the threat to the environment. Miles of beaches and coastal areas have been closed during the aftermath. Officials indicate that some of these closures might last for months, leaving business owners and residents to confront an ongoing ecological and economic disaster. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Orange County to assist with cleanup efforts.

In the suit, Ketcham Tackle LLC v. Amplify Energy Corp., filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, the plaintiff, Ketcham Tackle (Ketcham), represents a proposed class of individuals and businesses whose livelihoods, source of income, and business quality are being and will be impacted by the spill. Ketcham operates a bait and tackle business in Costa Mesa, California, which derives over 90% of its revenue from tackle and fishing gear used for saltwater fishing in the Pacific Ocean. It outfits many of the sport fishing boats that operate out of Orange County, a significant sport fishing industry. These boats and other customers of Ketcham depend upon access to clean ocean water and now can no longer fish in this polluted, closed area.

Ketcham's economic setback is a direct, legal, and foreseeable consequence of the alleged wrongful acts and/or omissions of defendants. Amplify owns Beta Offshore, which operates the 17-mile pipeline, owned by SPB Pipeline, that ruptured on October 2, causing as much as 144,000 gallons of oil to spew into the Pacific Ocean and the Orange County shoreline. Oversight led to the rupture, and defendants' delay in reporting it to the National Response Center—in violation of spill-response guidelines— increased the spill's broader environmental impact and the reduced quality of life of those relying on the coast for their livelihood.

Defendants have a continuing record of violations and non-compliance regarding oil extraction and distribution activities. Since 1980, Beta Offshore has been cited at least 125 times for safety and environmental violations that were severe enough to stall drilling operations. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, a federal agency that regulates the offshore oil and gas industry, reports Beta Offshore has been fined for three separate accidents, two since 2014. The present breach is a stark reminder of defendants' alleged callousness in ensuring equipment upgrades and compliance with the highest standards of environmentally sustainable business operations.

According to reports, well over 50 vessels were waiting to berth in San Pedro Bay following the spill. This backlog resulted in larger ships anchoring closer to pipelines, internet cables, and other hazards due to a lack of space. Preliminary reports indicate the rupture may have been caused by a passing ship's anchor that hooked the pipeline, causing a partial tear.

Despite knowledge of this situation and the reasonable chance of such an occurrence during port congestion, defendants failed to reasonably inspect the affected pipeline, which carries ultra-hazardous materials, and was severely damaged at the time of the contaminating breach. Defendants were aware that the ports were beset by long backups. Yet, they failed to implement proper procedures to protect against the increased risk of damage to the pipeline nor to remedy the unstable pipeline adequately and reasonably through effective regular inspections.

"The Orange County oil spill is an environmental and economic tragedy that is devastating to many individuals and business who rely on the area's beautiful coastline for their livelihood and recreational activities. Defendants have a long history of violations and non-compliance with industry standards, and their inexcusable delay in reporting and handling the October 2nd spill has made a dire situation much worse. They must be held accountable. We are grateful for the opportunity to help Ketcham and a proposed class obtain economic and injunctive relief during this disastrous time for Orange County coastal residents," said Steven Williams of the Joseph Saveri Law Firm.

Plaintiffs seek class certification and a favorable judgment against defendants jointly and severally for economic damages, punitive and/or exemplary damages, creation of a fund to environmentally and economically monitor the marine habitat in the affected area, and other relief the court or a jury may find necessary.

ABOUT THE FIRM

The Joseph Saveri Law Firm is one of the country's most acclaimed, successful boutique firms, specializing in antitrust, class actions, and complex litigation on behalf of national and international consumers, purchasers, and employees across diverse industries. For further information on our practice and accomplishments on behalf of our clients, please visit www.saverilawfirm.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplify-energy-corporation-beta-operating-company-san-pedro-bay-pipeline-company-sued-over-october-2-orange-county-oil-spill-301398695.html

SOURCE Joseph Saveri Law Firm LLP

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Post

‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain

Poor trade policy and “more than a decade of underinvestment” in West Coast ports have left the agencies vulnerable, the LA Port director said, to the challenges caused by the uptick in cargo they’re now seeing. The post ‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Supply Chain Issues: Port Of Oakland Officials Issue Plea For More Cargo Ships To Unload

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While freighters languish in the waters off the Southern California coast, Port Of Oakland officials issued a plea Tuesday to shipping companies, asking them to reroute their vessels to the docks of their massive facility. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are now running 24/7 operations on the orders of President Joe Biden, hoping to end the backlog of ships and their cargo which has led to nationwide shortages and raising consumer prices. Still freighters are backed in a holding pattern off the coast. That’s not case in Oakland, the West Coast’s second largest shipping facility. “There’s...
OAKLAND, CA
TheStreet

Chesapeake Utilities Secures Sustainability Linked Financing For Capital Investments In Energy Delivery Solutions

DOVER, Del., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) - Get Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Report today announced that it has secured $9.6 million in sustainability linked financing from Bank of America to fund capital investments in energy delivery solutions provided by the Company's Marlin Gas Services subsidiary. Marlin...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Granite Awarded $19 Million Runway Repair At Cannon AFB

Granite (GVA) - Get Granite Construction Incorporated Report announced the award of a runway repair project at Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) by the Albuquerque District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Located in Curry County, on New Mexico's high eastern plains, Cannon AFB is home to units of the Air Force Special Operations Command. The $19 million contract is anticipated to be included in Granite's fourth quarter committed and awarded projects (CAP).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KREX

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

(AP) — An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTLA

Officials hold hearing on Orange County oil spill

A congressional field hearing is being held in Irvine Monday to discuss the effects of a massive oil leak off the Orange County coast earlier this month. U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Alan Lowenthal and Mike Levin are attending the hearing, which began at 9 a.m. The hearing comes two days after investigators from the U.S. […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Phys.org

FBI joins investigation of Orange County oil spill

The FBI has joined the investigation into the oil spill that dumped thousands of gallons of crude off the coast of Orange County to determine whether any criminal violations occurred, the agency announced Thursday. The FBI joins a plethora of state and federal investigative agencies already examining the leak into...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

UPDATE 13: The Unified Command continues its response Monday to the coastal oil spill in Orange and San Diego Counties

The Unified is continuing its response Tuesday to the coastal oil spill in Orange and San Diego Counties. High winds and elevated swell heights continue to impact Southern California. As predicted, the Unified Command has seen an increase of tar balls along the coasts of Orange and San Diego counties and deployed five shoreline assessment teams early Tuesday morning to survey the coastline and focus cleanup efforts in La Jolla beaches, Pacific Beach, Huntington State Beach, Point Loma and Coronado. Beachgoers should report tar balls at [email protected]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Oil Spill#Oil Industry#Oil And Gas#Beta Operating Company#Spb Pipeline#Ketcham Tackle Llc#Amplify Energy Corp#District Court
Law.com

Bottini & Bottini Represents Whale Watching Company in San Pedro Bay Pipeline Oil Spill Suit

Bottini & Bottini filed a class action Monday against Amplify Energy Corp. and other defendants in California Central District Court. The complaint, filed on behalf of Newport Surfrider, a private whale watching and adventure tour provider, claims that class members are adversely affected by the San Pedro Bay pipeline oil spill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:21-cv-01686, Newport Surfrider, LLC v. Amplify Energy Corporation et al.
LAW
The Associated Press

Lieff Cabraser and Robertson & Associates Announce Filing of Class Action Lawsuit Against Amplify Energy Corporation Over 2021 Huntington Beach Oil Spill Disaster

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021-- The law firms of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP and Robertson & Associates, LLP announce the filing of a federal class action lawsuit in the Central District of California on behalf of Davey’s Locker Sportfishing, Inc.; Blue Pacific Fisheries; Ivar Southern and Linda Southern; Newport Landing Sportfishing, Inc.; San Pedro Bait Co.; Donald C. Brockman, individually and as trustee of the Donald C. Brockman Trust and Heidi M. Jacques, individually and as trustee of the Heidi M. Brockman Trust; Gregory Hexberg, individually and as trustee of The Gregory C. and Deborah L. Hexberg Family Trust, individually and on behalf of others similarly situated, against Amplify Energy Corporation, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Company over the October 2021 pipeline rupture and resulting catastrophic oil spill that dumped up to 131,000 gallons of highly toxic crude oil. The spill killed fish and wildlife, forced the closure of fishing blocks and harbors, and soiled world-famous Southern California beaches and beachfront communities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Marine researchers focus on the tiniest victims of Orange County oil spill

Until now, the story of the worst Southern California oil spill in decades has been told by gut-wrenching images oil-soaked birds, dying fish and fouled wetlands. However, these images reveal just part of the story, researchers say. Although much of the public's attention has focused on what may happen to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
kcrw.com

Oil spill along Huntington Beach oozes into Orange County politics

Environmental issues have historically polarized Orange County. So what shape is the recent oil spill taking in local politics, a little more than a week after the spill was discovered?. According to the Coast Guard, the spill doesn’t seem to be as catastrophic as originally forecasted, says Gustavo Arellano, columnist...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Impact of Orange County oil spill easing along Southern California coast

Two top California officials did not see any oil when they surveyed the Southern California Coast from the air on Monday. U.S. Sen Alex Padilla and California Attorney General Rob Bonta flew from the port of Long Beach to northern San Diego County. They say there was no sign of...
KQED

Pipeline Likely Damaged Months Before Orange County Oil Spill

Huntington Beach Beaches Reopen as Investigation Into Oil Spill Expands. City and state beaches are reopening in Huntington Beach after more than a thousand volunteers and workers continued with clean-up efforts over the weekend, following the recent oil spill. Investigators are looking into whether the pipeline in question may have been damaged far earlier than first thought.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy