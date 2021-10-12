CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion Of $52.9 Million Initial Public Offering And Mutual-To-Stock Conversion

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that it completed its initial public offering and the mutual-to-stock conversion of the Bank on October 12, 2021. The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol "CLST" on October 13, 2021.

The Company sold a total of 5,290,000 shares of common stock at $10.00 per share in the subscription offering and community offering for gross offering proceeds of approximately $52,900,000, inclusive of shares sold to its employee stock ownership plan.

"We are grateful for the trust our customers and investors have placed in us by investing in our IPO," stated Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The additional capital we raised will help us continue building a dynamic, full-service community bank focused on partnering with businesses and professionals across the region to help them grow and add jobs."

"We are fully committed to serving as a catalyst for building our local economy," added Zanco. "Our bankers don't just deliver great rates, they're partnering with our customers to help them improve their businesses."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the Company's selling agent in the offering. Silver, Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company and the Bank. Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to Piper Sandler & Co.

St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings BankSt. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana. At June 30, 2021, the Bank had total assets of $238.6 million, deposit accounts of $177.9 million and equity of $50.7 million.

Forward Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the conversion and the offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, changes in the securities markets, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC's website, www.SEC.gov. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in beliefs, expectations or events.

For further information contact: Joseph B. Zanco, President and CEO (337) 948-3033

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalyst-bancorp-inc-announces-completion-of-52-9-million-initial-public-offering-and-mutual-to-stock-conversion-301398688.html

SOURCE St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold") announced today the pricing of an upsized initial public offering of 6,687,305 shares of its Class A common stock at $19.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol "SDIG." In addition, Stronghold granted the underwriters a 30-day overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,003,095 shares of Stronghold's Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Carnival Corporation & Plc Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of $2.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029, Funding Upcoming Debt Maturities

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced that Carnival Corporation (the "Company") has priced the private offering of $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Senior Unsecured Notes"). The aggregate principal amount of Senior Unsecured Notes to be issued was increased to $2.0 billion. The offering of the Senior Unsecured Notes is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
TheStreet

Cyngn Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Cyngn (or the "Company"), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.50. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $26.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (BFAM) - Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. Report will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after the stock market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2021, the Company's updated business outlook, its strategy and results.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on January 1, 2022, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 10, 2021. Northern Trust Corporation also declared cash dividends of $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $0.29375 per depositary share), payable on January 1, 2022, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 15, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Bentley Systems To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results; Presenting At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 operating results and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences. Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results. Bentley Systems will release third quarter 2021 operating results, before the market opens, on...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Ipo#Sec#Catalyst Bancorp Inc#Company#Clst#Piper Sandler Co
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. ("Reliant") (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on November 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021. This quarter's dividend of $0.12 per share represents a 20% increase compared with the same quarter in 2020 and highlights Reliant's growth since that time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Marin Software Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) - Get Marin Software, Inc. Report, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced it will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company also announced it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time ( 5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. This conference call may include forward-looking statements.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Reminds Investors Of The November 8, 2021 Deadline In Securities Class Actions Against LoanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed against loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) ("LoanDepot" or the "Company") and certain other defendants, alleging violations of §§11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. If you purchased shares of LoanDepot pursuant and/or traceable to LoanDepot's initial public offering ("IPO"), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com .The lead plaintiff deadline is November 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Estimates Third Quarter 2021 Catastrophe Losses

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) - Get Palomar Holdings, Inc. Report ("Palomar" or the "Company") today announced an estimated range of pretax catastrophe losses of $14.5 million to $15.5 million, net of reinsurance, for the third quarter of 2021. These estimates represent anticipated losses from Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas. Palomar estimates that 70-75% of its gross losses from these events are from its discontinued Admitted All Risk and Louisiana Specialty Homeowners products, lines of business that the Company exited in the fourth quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: 0SI) (" VERY GOOD" or the " Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 15,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units") at a price of US$2.00 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$30,000,000 pursuant to a registered direct offering (the " Offering").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before November 8, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company") (LDI) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 16, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the Offering"). Investors have until November 8, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

Lamb Weston Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $970,000,000 Of Senior Notes Due 2030 And $700,000,000 Of Senior Notes Due 2032

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) - Get Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Report (referred to as " Lamb Weston" or the " Company") announced today that it has priced the previously announced offering of a total of $970.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due 2030 (the " 2030 Notes") and $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% senior notes due 2032 (the " 2032 Notes" and, together with the 2030 Notes, the " Notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act"). The aggregate principal amount of the offering of 2030 Notes was increased from the previously announced offering size of $835.0 million of 2030 Notes. The aggregate principal amount of the offering of 2032 Notes was decreased from the previously announced offering size of $835.0 million of 2032 Notes. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company's material domestic subsidiaries. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on or about November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NMI Holdings, Inc. To Host Investor Day On December 2, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be live streamed at NMIH 2021 Investor Day and the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the company's website following the event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

C3 Metals Announces C$15 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase 78,947,400 common shares (the " Shares") on a bought deal private placement basis (the " Offering").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call For October 26, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-200-6205, access code number 468257. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 106418.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

VMware sets Oct. 29 as record date for special dividend

VMware Inc. set Oct. 29 as the record date for the company's $11.5 billion special dividend that will be payable to shareholders in conjunction with the company's planned spinoff from Dell Technologies Inc. . The payment date for the special dividend will be Nov. 1, according to the company's release. As of now, VMware estimates that 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as taxable, while the remaining 60.51% will be "first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of their basis in VMware common stock, and thereafter as capital gain." The company noted that the special dividend's tax treatment will be based on its earnings and profits through the fiscal year that ends in January and the company doesn't expect a final calculation on the taxable percentages until after the fiscal year is complete. Shares of VMware have risen 12.2% so far this year as the S&P 500 has gained 19.5%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy