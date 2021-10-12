CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

DZS Partners With Aminia To Bring Cutting-Edge Fiber Broadband Solutions To Malaysia

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (DZSI) - Get DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. Report, a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software-defined networking solutions, today announced a new channel partnership with Aminia, a value-added reseller of telecommunications and network solutions throughout Malaysia. Aminia will provide leading-edge DZS Chronos transport solutions, as well as DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS FiberLAN enterprise solutions and XCelerate by DZS multi-gigabit broadband systems that will future-proof enterprise and service provider network infrastructures with world-class connectivity speeds while unlocking significant cost, performance, security and customer experience benefits.

"With nearly two decades of experience as a trusted technology partner to communications service providers and enterprises in the Malaysia market, Aminia understands this region's unique dynamics and evolving trends," said Bill Ko, Executive Vice President of Asia Sales at DZS. "Already part of a fast-growing telecoms region, Malaysia will likely see accelerated growth in the near future due to the recent launch of its National Fibre and Connectivity Plan driven by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission. We look forward to working with the team at Aminia to strengthen our sales pipeline and explore new ways to innovate with prominent services providers, government agencies, and enterprises in the region."

Through this direct partner agreement, Aminia is expanding its portfolio to include leading-edge access technologies like XGS-PON and 10 Gig Point-to-Point, the latest connected home technologies featuring Wi-Fi 6 and Easy Mesh, and an array of flexible and high performance transport solutions featuring environmentally hardened form factors, advanced timing support and coherent optics technology. Aminia will begin selling DZS FiberLAN solutions to enterprises serving locations like offices, educational institutions, campuses, and government agencies. The collaboration between the two companies will also extend to DZS Cloud, featuring orchestration, automation, and analytics products.

Aminia regularly works with major operators and enterprises in Malaysia to deploy telecommunications and networking services and equipment, as well as provide system design and engineering consultations. The company prides itself on the breadth of its partner ecosystem and its reputation for "disrupting" markets with new technologies. This new DZS partner even goes so far at times to fund new technology roll-outs to demonstrate a new business model's proof of concept to a customer before working with them on a full-scale deployment.

"We are passionate about helping businesses choose the right technology and we don't believe in simply pushing new technology on a customer that they either don't want or even need," said Siva Sangar, CEO and Co-Founder of Aminia. "DZS technologies are proven performers with track records of enabling expansion into new markets and immersive customer experiences. This is why we are confident about this partnership and excited to offer DZS' range of top-grade solutions within the Malaysian market. Through this partnership, we will deliver a range of cutting-edge connectivity options to this critical global marketplace."

DZS has an extensive network of direct and indirect customer relationships throughout Asia-Pacific, including value-added resellers like Aminia and distributors, as well as carriers and service providers, cable operators, utilities and enterprises.

For more information regarding on DZS solutions, visit https://dzsi.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity, optical and mobile transport, and software defined networking solutions with more than 20 million products in service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management as of the date hereof. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company's SEC filings available at  www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovationDZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

About Aminia

Aminia is a Malaysian-based telecommunications and network solutions provider focused on carrier grade technologies and innovations. Aminia specializes in integrating disparate systems into a single operational and management platform to ease usage and provide sensible AI driven analytics. Aminia leverages strategic collaborations with world-leading brands to offer a wide range of solutions including GPON, FiberLan, Carrier Wi-Fi, Application solutions, Cloud Platforms, CCTV, advanced security solutions, and Engineering services. These services combined with Aminia's own managed service, creates a complete ecosystem. Aminia's list of clients include Tier 1 Mobile and Internet Operators, Hospitality, University Campus, Transportation Hubs and Food Chains.

For further information: https://aminia.com.my/

Press Inquiries:McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.Phone: +1 646.893.0036Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com r

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
vmware.com

Announcing Lenovo and VMware Integrated Edge Computing Solution

At VMworld 2021, VMware announced the new VMware Edge Compute Stack which can run on top of Lenovo’s ThinkSystem SE350 Edge Servers. This integrated solution, previously announced at Lenovo TechWorld, is ideal for remote sites that need to be able to process data closer to its creation and closer to users, including retail stores, manufacturing sites and schools, to name a few. Discover how this joint solution can transform your customers’ business at the edge in this in-depth solution overview.
COMPUTERS
Sourcing Journal

What Lenzing’s New Tencel Fiber Offers Denim

The Lenzing Group is expanding its sustainable offering for the denim industry with the introduction of matte Tencel branded lyocell fibers. The new fiber type is specially designed to scatter light and permanently diminish sheen in denim applications, further enabling versatile, indigo-dyed denim fabrics. “As a leader in fiber production, we work closely with our customers and mill partners to address their product needs,” said Tricia Carey, director of global business development for denim and the Americas for Lenzing AG. “Our partners wanted the option to choose denim fabrics that are less shiny and we listened. By implementing an innovative production process...
APPAREL
TheStreet

A. O. Smith Acquires Canada Water Heater Manufacturer Giant Factories, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation (the "Company") (AOS) - Get A. O. Smith Corporation Report announced today that it has acquired Giant Factories, Inc., a Canada-based manufacturer of residential and commercial water heaters, with trailing twelve-month sales of approximately USD $105 million. The purchase price is approximately USD $192 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. Taking into account an expected tax benefit of approximately $6.5 million that the Company will achieve as a result of treating the transaction as a purchase of assets for tax purposes, and projected operating synergies expected to be achieved over a two-year period, the purchase price represents a multiple of approximately 9.5 x adjusted 2023 projected EBITDA. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to fourth quarter 2021 EPS due to normal purchase accounting adjustments and accretive to EPS in the first full year post closing.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

Nuix Keeps Customers On The Pulse Of Mobile, Cloud And Remote Working Data Sources With Certified Security

SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software company Nuix ( www.nuix.com) today announced a new release of the Nuix Engine and its flagship products that includes access to Hancom GMD mobile device forensic images and deeper integration with workplace collaboration tools Microsoft 365 and Slack. This release marks Nuix achieving compliance with ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 information security standards and supporting the US Government's FIPS 140-2 security standard.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Granite River Labs Boosts China Presence, Doubling Dongguan Lab And Adding New Test Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs (GRL), a global leader in test and certification services and automated test solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies, has expanded its footprint in mainland China by doubling the physical size and headcount at its Dongguan lab and adding new testing capabilities. The additional capacity will accelerate testing by over 50%, enabling customers to get fully-certified products to market even faster.
TECHNOLOGY
dsnews.com

Aspen Grove Solutions to Partner With Homepoint

Configuration, automation, interoperability, and business intelligence drive the Aspen Property Platform. It will deliver transparency, continuity, operational efficiency, and control across Homepoint’s servicing operations. “I’m delighted that Homepoint has chosen Aspen Grove’s Property Platform to help manage everything to do with the property asset across operations,” said Sean Ryan, CEO...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

The Rise Of The "omnisumer" Offers Energy Providers An Opportunity To Create A Sophisticated Customer Experience

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A perfect storm of government policy, consumer trends and technology is accelerating the energy transition. And while much of the discussion centers around renewables and infrastructure, it mostly overlooks the customer. EY has conducted a survey of 34,000 energy consumers across 17 countries to understand their shifting needs, values and expectations and the results present compelling opportunities for energy providers willing to reshape their business, according to the new report, Navigating the Energy Transition Consumer Survey.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Solutions#Linkedin#New Technologies#Dzs#Xcelerate#Asia Sales#Wi Fi 6 And Easy Mesh
TheStreet

Worldwide Electric Farm Tractor Industry To 2026 - Featuring Mercedes-benz, Mitsubishi Fuso And Monarch Tractor Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Farm Tractor Market: Focus on Applications, Battery Type, Drivetrain Technology, and Region - Analysis & Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides market analysis for the years 2021-2026 in terms of value. The report would also...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: 0SI) (" VERY GOOD" or the " Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 15,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units") at a price of US$2.00 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$30,000,000 pursuant to a registered direct offering (the " Offering").
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

2021 China-Central And North America International Trade Digital Expo

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, 2021China-Central and North America International Trade Digital Expo hosted by CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and jointly organized by China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company opened online on the "CCPIT cloud exhibition platform".
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Trademarks
The Independent

Virgin Media O2 launches first joint product in bid to take on BT

Virgin Media O2 has launched its first joint product since the two company’s £31 billion merger earlier this year to take on BT.Customers of both brands can expect their pay monthly mobile data allowance to be doubled, while broadband speeds will be upgraded to the next available tier, free of charge.The firm is hoping its Volt offering will lure new customers who may only have one service but not the other, as well as those not currently using either.Bill payers who link their two accounts together from Monday will also have roaming in 75 countries added – usually £4.99 per...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Dell announces solutions to move workloads across multiple cloud and edge environments

Dell Technologies announces edge innovations across its infrastructure and PC portfolio to help organizations simplify deployments and capture more value from data generated and processed outside the traditional data center and public cloud—from rugged and remote locations to retail stores and factory floors. “The edge is technology’s next great frontier,...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Hailo Raises $136M to Expand Edge AI Solutions

Leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo on Tuesday announced it has raised $136 million in a Series C funding round led by Poalim Equity and Gil Agmon. The round brings Hailo’s total funding to $224 million. In a world with skyrocketing demand for advanced, intelligent AI chips for countless industries, this funding will be used to address surging interest in the Hailo-8 AI Processor for Edge Devices, allowing the company to further develop its next-generation products and expand into both new and existing global markets.
ECONOMY
The Press

Bird Debuts Cutting Edge Smart Sidewalk Protection

LOS ANGELES and THALWIL, Switzerland, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird, the leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the first-of-its-kind "smart sidewalk protection" technology - a sensor fusion solution - designed and developed in partnership with u-blox (SIX:UBXN), the leader in wireless communication and positioning technology and services. Smart Sidewalk Protection, which is integrated into Bird's vehicles, is designed to prevent micromobility devices from being used on sidewalks and footpaths.
CARS
thepaypers.com

infolox and Netgen Switzerland partner for omnichannel box solutions

Germany-based omnichannel ecommerce company infolox and digital communication company Netgen Switzerland have announced intensifying their cooperation for omnichannel box solutions. Netgen and infolox have been jointly operating the headless and API-First platform omnichannelbox.com for several years. The products Ibexa Content Hub, Sylius and the Netgen Pagebuilder with full integration of...
BUSINESS
telecompetitor.com

DZS is Latest to Partner with Plume for Cloud-Based Broadband CX Platform

Broadband network hardware and software provider DZS will integrate the Plume software platform into its equipment to launch DZS Xperience. It’s the latest partnership to leverage the Plume platform in an attempt to improve the in-home and in-business broadband experience. Plume has notched numerous partnerships globally with equipment and software...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy