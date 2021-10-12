CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten registered public offering of shares of its common stock.

All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this proposed offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the sole managing underwriter for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256830) that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on June 14, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, telephone: 612-334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this presentation may be a forward-looking statement that reflects the Company's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements include statements related to the proposed offering and expected use of proceeds. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks and uncertainties related to market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally and those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuroone-medical-technologies-corporation-announces-proposed-public-offering-of-common-stock-301398697.html

SOURCE NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation

Comments / 0

Related
design-reuse.com

GlobalFoundries Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Malta, NY, October 19, 2021 – GlobalFoundries® (GF®), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the commencement of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 ordinary shares, 33,000,000 of which are being offered by GF and 22,000,000 of which are being offered by GF’s existing shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $42.00 and $47.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Mubadala expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,250,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. GF has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GFS.”
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Weave Communications Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Weave Communications, Inc., the all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Weave intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WEAV”.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TaskUs Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

TaskUs, Inc. announced that certain of its stockholders have commenced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Technology#Medical Terminology#Sec#Nmtc#Company#Www Sec Gov
TheStreet

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing Of Upsized $240 Million Initial Public Offering

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation ("ESGEN" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The offering was upsized from an original 20,000,000 unit offering to a 24,000,000 unit offering. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol "ESACU" beginning October 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
upr.org

iFIT watching markets for right moment to make public stock offering

Although the Logan-based fitness equipment giant iFIT put a hold on its planned initial public stock offering early this month, the company has by no means shelved the endeavor. On Oct. 7, iFIT cited “adverse market conditions” in postponing its highly anticipated IPO, intended to raise nearly $650 million with...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold") announced today the pricing of an upsized initial public offering of 6,687,305 shares of its Class A common stock at $19.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol "SDIG." In addition, Stronghold granted the underwriters a 30-day overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,003,095 shares of Stronghold's Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Context Therapeutics® Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CNTX), a women's oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions, to cover over-allotments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Founder SPAC Announces Closing Of $316.25 Million Initial Public Offering

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder SPAC (NASDAQ: FOUNU) (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 31,625,000 units, including 4,125,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "FOUNU" on October 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "FOUN" and "FOUNW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Lamb Weston Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $970,000,000 Of Senior Notes Due 2030 And $700,000,000 Of Senior Notes Due 2032

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) - Get Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Report (referred to as " Lamb Weston" or the " Company") announced today that it has priced the previously announced offering of a total of $970.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due 2030 (the " 2030 Notes") and $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% senior notes due 2032 (the " 2032 Notes" and, together with the 2030 Notes, the " Notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act"). The aggregate principal amount of the offering of 2030 Notes was increased from the previously announced offering size of $835.0 million of 2030 Notes. The aggregate principal amount of the offering of 2032 Notes was decreased from the previously announced offering size of $835.0 million of 2032 Notes. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company's material domestic subsidiaries. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on or about November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bentley Systems To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results; Presenting At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 operating results and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences. Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results. Bentley Systems will release third quarter 2021 operating results, before the market opens, on...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 13, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of those who acquired InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or the "Company") (INNV) securities from March 2, 2021 through October 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Marin Software Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) - Get Marin Software, Inc. Report, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced it will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company also announced it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time ( 5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. This conference call may include forward-looking statements.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Core & Main Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) (together with its subsidiaries, "Core & Main"), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Catalone Pipe & Supply Co., a full service provider of waterworks products and services, and custom concrete catch basins, based in Penfield, Pennsylvania.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: 0SI) (" VERY GOOD" or the " Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 15,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units") at a price of US$2.00 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$30,000,000 pursuant to a registered direct offering (the " Offering").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

C3 Metals Announces C$15 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase 78,947,400 common shares (the " Shares") on a bought deal private placement basis (the " Offering").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy