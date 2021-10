Beech Grove City Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack announced last week the district has received a three-year, $4.8 million federal grant from the federal Teacher and School Leader (TSL) Incentive Program to increase teacher and school leader effectiveness, attract a more diverse group of educators, and improve teaching and learning in all five of the district’s schools. Beech Grove primarily will partner with the nonprofit National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET), which is already supporting the district, to better equip teachers, principals, and district leaders through this grant.

BEECH GROVE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO