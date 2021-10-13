DWCS 43 video: Viacheslav Borshchev flattens Chris Duncan with vicious left hook knockout

Viacheslav Borshchev made quite the impression on Tuesday evening.

At Dana White’s Contender Series 43, Borshchev took on Chris Duncan for an opportunity to earn a contract as UFC president Dana White and matchmakers Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby looked on from cageside.

Borshchev (5-1), a Team Alpha Male product, landed a brutal left hook in the second round to flatten Duncan (7-1), creating an incredible knockout.

Watch video of the finish below (via @ufc on Twitter):

Borshchev handed Duncan his first professional loss in a devastating fashion. Referee Mark Smith spent a few seconds on the mat with Duncan who took a moment to realize the fight was over.

On a program that rewards spectacular performances, it’s very likely that Borshchev will walk away at the end of the evening with a new UFC contract. It certainly doesn’t hurt that he has a connection with UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

