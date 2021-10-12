CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPS To Release Third-Quarter 2021 Results On Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Atlanta, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report will announce its 2021 third-quarter results on October 26, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

To listen, visit https://www.investors.ups.com and click on "Webcast." The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.

