CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Religious leaders ask northside residents to shop elsewhere

By Taylor Toole
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHyKW_0cPPRZJD00

The Greater Southwest Ministerial Coalition is asking those living in north Lafayette to stop shopping within the city — just in time for the holiday season.

The boycott is planned to start on Thanksgiving and end on Christmas Day.

The people who live and work in Lafayette's northside told KATC they feel the area is in shambles compared to the rest of the Hub City.

One business owner, Dr. Louella Riggs Cook, owner of Lo's Boutique in the Northgate Mall, said she stands by the boycott even if it hurts business in the short-term because the lack of attention the area gets from the city already negatively impacts her business.

"For some reason the powers to be thought it would be best to bring the dollars to other parts of the city and take it away from the northside," Cook said. "Making the north-side more of an impoverished area."

Bishop Alton Gatlin of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ is not part of this coalition, but he understands why his fellow religious leaders are getting involved in this way. He told KATC that fighting with their pocketbooks is a last resort.

"Along with the other preachers, residents who live here, who have businesses here, who serve here, we're not just going to stop," Gatlin said. "We're going to keep working, keep fighting, and keep doing whatever's necessary until north Lafayette gets its fair share of the pie."

Those looking to participate in the boycott are being encouraged to instead spend their money on businesses elsewhere, in surrounding cities like Scott, Youngsville, and Broussard.

KATC reached out to the pastor spearheading this boycott, but he told us he did not wish to comment on it at this time. A spokesperson for the coalition, however, said they hope thAT the impact of this boycott will bring attention to not only economic disparity the northside faces, but racial disparities as well.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 4

Related
KATC News

Diocese of Lafayette celebrates White Mass to honor healthcare professionals

Bishop Douglas Deshotel on Monday celebrated a special White Mass in honor of the community's healthcare professionals. The annual Mass, sponsored by Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and the Diocese of Lafayette, recognizes those who protect life and care for the sick and dying, including physicians, nurses, chaplains, mental health workers, and more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Acadiana Diversity Job Fair set for tomorrow

Dozens of regional employers and resource providers will participate in the 18 th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair on Wednesday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Heymann Convention Center in Lafayette. The event is free and open to the public.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Youngsville, LA
City
Scott, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Broussard, LA
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Face of 2021 Buddy Walk celebrated

You might have already seen him on billboards around town, or perhaps at your local Chick-fil-A. Kevin Melancon is the face of this year's Buddy Walk. Selected by the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana (DSAA), he is being recognized for his kindness, work ethic, service with a smile.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
KATC News

New developments coming to Opelousas

There are new developments coming to the City of Opelousas. Two commercial projects, as well as some new homes, are set to break ground shortly. A Love's Truck Stop is set to be built off of the I-49 service road; that land is currently being annexed into the city. Also coming soon is a McAlister's Deli on Creswell Lane and a multi-family apartment complex off East Laurent Street.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northside#Lo S Boutique#Gethsemane Church Of God
KATC News

Tools for Schools: James Ward Elementary School

KATC and the Jim Olivier family of companies are back again with Tools for Schools. This week, Anna Olivier says we're heading to James Ward Elementary in Jeff Davis Parish. Teacher Shelby Broussard says the school has just started to have organized physical education again this year. Lots of equipment is needed, because what they had just wasn't enough.
EDUCATION
KATC News

LPSO looking for missing teen

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance to locate a teen missing from the Scott area. Antonio Alfred, 16, was last seen on 10/08/2021, wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts. Antonio is believed to still be in the Scott/Lafayette, LA area.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Religion
KATC News

LDWF recreational hunting, fishing licenses now on LA Wallet

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has partnered with LA Wallet to bring digital hunting and fishing licenses to Louisiana citizens. Effective Monday, October 18, 2021, citizens with a Louisiana Driver’s License or State ID can use LA Wallet to display their purchased LDWF licenses on their smartphone, according to LDWF.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy