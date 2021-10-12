'I don’t care about John': Kelly Clarkson pounces after Legend botches 'The Voice' pairing

Two soulful singers on John Legend's team are giving him something he can feel.

Brittany Bree, 26, and Samara Brown, 32, went head-to-head during a "soulful, sultry battle" of Aretha Franklin's "Something He Can Feel" on "The Voice" Tuesday. The performance wowed the coaches so much that they were all interested in stealing.

"I don’t care about John," Kelly Clarkson declared. ("Ouch," Legend responded.) Clarkson added, "What I care about is that one of you is going to be available to steal."

Each coach has one save and one steal during the Battle Rounds. Legend, Grande, Shelton and Clarkson all have a steal left. Only Legend and Blake have a save left.

Last night on 'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson battles coaches for first-ever triple steal, save singer in history

"I was so blown away," Shelton said following their performance. "This is the moment right here where people can buckle under the pressure or they step up and become a star. You both just really owned the moment and the stage."

Clarkson compared Bree's voice to Tina Turner and Andra Day, bluntly adding, "I loved every minute you had your mouth open." It was a tremendous feat for Bree who has never sung secular music outside of the church before joining the competition.

Brown also has something to prove. Her sister Amanda Brown finished in the Top 6 on Season 3 of "The Voice" on Team Adam Levine: "I wanted to be on the stage where she was. To be here now, the stakes are so much higher…I’m trying to prove that I deserve to be here."

"I love both of you so much and it is a very difficult decision," Legend said, before dubbing Bree the winner. Legend added, "I could have gone either way. I didn’t want to let go of either of them."

But not so fast. Clarkson and Grande instantly hit the steal button for Brown, while Legend used his save. Clarkson pointed out that she was the first to press for Brown.

"I was first. Did you sense that hesitation that he had," Clarkson said of Legend, who told Brown to "come back home." Shelton added his two cents, "He did hesitate."

Legend admitted that he made a mistake on the pairing and "shouldn’t have ever put them together." He called Brown "some of the best talent in the entire competition, period."

Brown joined Legend's team once more.

"Ariana and Kelly put their best foot forward and tried to make that steal, but I was going to fight for Samara and I did," Legend said. "Nice try ladies."

The Battle Rounds continue Monday on "The Voice" (NBC, 8 EDT/PDT).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I don’t care about John': Kelly Clarkson pounces after Legend botches 'The Voice' pairing