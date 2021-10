Each week we're showcasing one of the adorable animals looking for their "furever" home at the Humane Society of Genesee County with our Tuesday Tails. Meet Ranger the Beagle. He is just 6 months old and house trained. He was adopted, but his owner discovered he was allergic to Ranger, and did the right thing by returning him to the Humane Society of Genesee Country to find a new home. Ranger is all Beagle...nose to the ground, and has a voice. He would make a perfect pet for a family with kids who like to play, but would be best not in an apartment setting.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO