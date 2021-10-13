CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

College football Week 7 predictions: Picks for 20 games, including Texas-OSU, TCU-OU and Baylor-BYU

By Scott Bell
Dallas News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week of college football is upon us, which means another week of college picks from The Dallas Morning News’ panel of college football experts. This week, the crew tackles 20 of the biggest games of the slate, both straight and against the spread. And it’s a week where there’s a very tough act to follow, after a loaded Week 6 that created a number of dramatic finishes, including Texas vs. Oklahoma in Dallas at Texas A&M vs. Alabama in College Station, where the Aggies dethroned the Crimson Tide from their perch atop the college football standings.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
City
College Station, TX
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 CFB Team’s “Dynasty Is Done”

We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Byu#Tcu#American Football#Tcu Ou#Baylor Byu#The Dallas Morning News#Texas A M#Aggies
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban’s comments about Alabama raise eyebrows

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into last weekend as the No. 1 team in the nation and a clear favorite to run the table and compete for yet another national title. And then Texas A&M kicker Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to complete a shocking upset.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Release WR In Surprise Move

In a surprise move, the Bucs have released wide receiver/return specialist Jaydon Mickens. Mickens was released to make room for offensive lineman John Molchon, who has come off the Reserve/Injured list. Rookie Jaelon Darden, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, will replace Mickens as the Bucs’ primary kick and punt returner.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Make Unfortunate Decision On RB Christian McCaffrey

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers downgraded Christian McCaffrey’s status in practice. It was a sign that he may have suffered a setback in his recovery. The Panthers confirmed their fans’ worst fears this Saturday, placing McCaffrey on injured reserve. This means he’ll have to miss at least the next three games. If all goes well, he can return on Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Cris Collinsworth said about female football fans in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC in Week 6. The game was called by Mike Tirico (in place of Al Michaels), and Cris Collinsworth. Last year, the two called a game in December in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Ravens. That game was...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy