Recently, a few clients have had issues with their VCSA failing. This has caused minor, but time consuming efforts on me and my team. I found KBs on how to troubleshoot the issue and how to fix some of the errors that cause VCSA failures, however, I haven't found documentation on how to prevent this stuff from happening. I wonder if there are any KB's regarding preventative measures to ensure a healthy VCSA. Ultimately, I was able to fix all the VCSA issues but it consumed so much of my time (13hours). Any guidance / blogs / KB's on how to monitor, maintain and prevent vcsa failures would be extremely helpful.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO