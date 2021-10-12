CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What We Learned: Takeaways from Eastern Michigan’s 13-12 win over the Miami RedHawks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think the first thing we learned or relearned (depending on how long you’ve followed) is that Chris Creighton is pretty unflappable. Ben Bryant threw an interception when it looked like the Eagles would pick up a touchdown. The RedHawks took that down for a quick score, but the Eagle defense was good enough that Miami only got a field goal out of it. The Redhawks would score again to make it 6-0, making it seem like Miami had the edge, given EMU’s inability to get the ball moving.

