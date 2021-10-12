Hearthstone Adds Mercenaries Mode with Patch 21.4

Hearthstone‘s newest patch is here, and the collectible card game is introducing one of its biggest updates in a very long while. Along with a collection of typical bug fixes and quality-of-life updates, the big seller this time is the introduction of a new game mode called Hearthstone Mercenaries, allowing players to gather popular characters and send them off into various combat situations to collect bounties. Similar to Battlegrounds, cards aren’t used in this new mode, and players will need to gather a party of mercenaries in the town hub called The Village. Mercenaries will travel up a map and engage in procedurally-generated encounters, adding some roguelike flair to the title. This mode is also free-to-play and is available today.