Injustice Film Sneak Peek Confirmed For DC FanDome Event

Wonder Woman franchise director Patty Jenkins and Lynda Carter spoke today about the DC femme superhero’s resonance during DC FanDome today, and in the course of that conversation, the former confirmed that the threequel is still in the works. “We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal (Gadot), who is so bummed about not being here, who’s the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting,” said Jenkins. “We are all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3″ added Jenkins while keeping the lid on the next film. “Wonder Woman 3 is coming!” beamed Carter. The threequel...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO