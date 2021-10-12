Road Closure Notice: On Townsene Rd SE

City of Palm Bay Public Works Crews will be installing Pipe Installation at the following location requiring road closures Tuesday, October 12 and Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 2021 from 7 AM to 5 PM.:

Townsene Rd between Tower St and Totem Ave in SE Palm Bay.

Road closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect construction schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438