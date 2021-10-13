CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

CBS2 Speaks With Lead Officer And Crew Of U.S. Air Force Mission That Helped 800 Afghan Refugees Escape Kabul

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're learning more about the story behind a photo of a record-breaking military mission. A New Jersey native and his flight crew helped evacuate refugees in Afghanistan as U.S. troops prepared to leave the country; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Week

Afghans reportedly escaped Kabul through a CIA gate so secret not even the Taliban knew it existed

In the final 48 hours of the United States' evacuation from Afghanistan last month, many vulnerable Afghans who were not able to make it through Taliban checkpoints blocking access to Kabul's airport were still able to escape the country when the CIA opened a back door about two miles away from the main airport gates. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the gate, referred to as Glory Gate or Liberty Gate.
POLITICS
telegram.com

New home, new lives: Afghan refugee family settles into Worcester after close escape

WORCESTER — Khalid Atayi was having a day like any other at his foodservice job in the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, when his life was turned upside down. As Taliban soldiers started taking over the city, Khalid's American boss told him to go home to his family, assuring him they would call for him later. The 26-year-old rushed home and waited with his wife, Shaista, and three kids — Khadija, Zahra and Abdul Rakhman.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Afghan Refugees#Kabul
Fortune

Airbnb and other companies are helping Afghan refugees get settled

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Since the Taliban overtook Afghanistan, mere days after the U.S. military withdrew, women’s rights and safety have evaporated. Afghan girls have been banned from schools, and women from working just about any job. Safe houses for women have closed. Female activists have become targets—they and their families’ lives are in danger.
IMMIGRATION
Savannah Morning News

Refugee group to help 20 Afghan families resettle in Savannah following U.S. withdrawal

Inspiritus, one of the resettlement agencies contracted with the U.S. Department of State to aid asylum seekers, is coordinating the relocation of at least 20 Afghan refugee families to Savannah after the United States withdrew military forces from Afghanistan last month, following a costly two-decade war and leaving 64,000 Afghan people seeking refuge.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
nwpb.org

Helping Afghan Refugees In The Tri Cities

Benton County will be accepting an estimated 40 Afghan refugees. Preparing for their arrival takes many public and p rivate agencies. Washington State’s Department of Health and Human Services along with local agencies in each region are in charge with resettlement, financial assistance and housing. School districts will need to prepare for new children and older refugees need unique support. World Relief is the lead agency in Benton and Franklin Counties in southeastern Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
local21news.com

Lancaster ready to welcome Afghan refugees, help resettle in Central PA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Afghan refugees have begun resettling in Central Pennsylvania. “Hope, as folks now have the opportunity to begin new lives in safety,” Church World Service Lancaster Development and Communications Coordinator Rachel Helwig tells CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Whether it’s, you know, neighbors from around the world who may have been living in a refugee camp for 10 to 15 years or new neighbors from Afghanistan who may have been living on, you know, U.S. military installations for the past few months, that desire to have control over their own life again can be really meaningful.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota Afghan community comes together to help refugees

When Sonia Anunciacion talks to her family members about their lives in Afghanistan since the Taliban assumed control of the country from U.S. forces, she knows they censor their responses. “They’re so scared. One of my cousins used to cry and tell us the situation there. Now when I call...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave country descend on Kabul passport office

Hundreds of Afghans desperately hoping to leave their war-torn country descended on the passport office in Kabul Wednesday — a day after the Taliban announced they would resume issuing travel documents. The crush of people was so great that Taliban security men beat back some people in the crowd to...
WORLD
fox4news.com

500-plus Afghan refugees resettled in Texas post-U.S. withdrawal

DALLAS - More than 560 Afghan refugees have been resettled in Texas following the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Refugee Services of Texas says more than 4,000 more are expected in the coming months. It’s an experience one North Texas family knows firsthand after emigrating to America from Afghanistan in 2015.
TEXAS STATE
Military.com

Interpreter who Helped the U.S. in Afghanistan is Now Helping Refugees

Elyas Ibrahimi risked his life to interpret for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Now, 7,000 miles away, he's interpreting for the military again volunteering as a refugee at Fort Dix Army base in New Jersey." The first day I came here, I told the security guys I can work here as an interpreter and I don't need anything," Ibrahimi said. "I just want to help you guys." He has taken it upon himself to alert the military to potential security threats, like refugees he thinks may have slipped past the initial vetting process." A lot of people here don't even have paperwork," he said. "They just came here with one I.D. So these kind of people could be a little risky. They could be anything." However, federal officials insist vetting to get on the base is rigorous, with intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism officers conducting biometric and biographic screenings that are run through databases. That prevents flagged Afghans at military bases overseas from entering the country. But a Homeland Security spokesperson tell us in "rare" cases, Afghans have landed at U.S. airports and been denied entry by Customs and Border Protection out of additional security concerns. At least one country the United Kingdom found an evacuee who was on their no-fly watch list. Meanwhile, Afghans who couldn't escape are suffering. Ibrahimi says the Taliban hunted down and killed his cousin, an intelligence officer for the National Directorate of Security. For Afghans who made it to the U.S., the base of brick and concrete offers a new, albeit slow, beginning. It's divided into three so-called villages, with a beauty salon run by Afghan women, basketball courts, and streets that children cover with chalk. Ibrahimi lives in a room with bunk beds. Others are housed in large tents to accommodate the more than 9,000 on the base. Ibrahimi's plan is to move his family out West to start a new life. "I just want to continue my education," he said. "I have to study. And after that, I have to get a job to support myself."
IMMIGRATION
theredstonerocket.com

Navy veteran completes mission to help Afghans

At the height of the war in Afghanistan, Navy sailors worked alongside Soldiers to complete many missions that would help the U.S. achieve its goals overseas. Retired Cmdr. Andrew Davis was one of those sailors. Davis deployed to Afghanistan in 2008, where he was the commanding officer of a detainee...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy