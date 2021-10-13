CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Grant County in southwestern Kansas Northern Stanton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/. * At 812 PM CDT/712 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Leoti to near Johnson City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lakin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

